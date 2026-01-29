FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is V Anantha Nageswaran? CEA who shaped Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2026

Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, the architect of India’s Budget 2026 projections led the Economic Survey 2026 briefing today. He talked in detail regarding GDP Growth, growth rate and warned of systematic shock. Let us know his journey.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 08:07 PM IST

Who is V Anantha Nageswaran? CEA who shaped Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2026
Dr Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor of India
With the Union Budget 2026 just days away and the Economic Survey 2026-27 tabled in the Parliament, one name, along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, that has been making rounds is that of Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, widely seen as the architect of India’s Budget 2026 projections. 

Though CEA Nageswaran will play a crucial role in shaping the country’s upcoming budget, he has spoken in detail about India’s growth outlook and more while tabling the Economic Survey. Among several key takeaways from his briefings, some of the highly important highlights of the Economic Survey shared by the CEA are: 

- Sharing about the FY27 GDP Growth under the Economic Survey 2026, Dr Anantha Nageswaran said that it was “pegged at 6.8-7.2%.” 

-He shared that India’s potential growth rate has increased to 7 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent in 2023. 

- Dr Anantha Nageswaran warned of a 10–20% possibility of a systemic shock that could lead to severe macroeconomic consequences and even worse than the 2008 global financial crisis. 

Who is CEA Dr V Anantha Nageswaran? 

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran assumed the charge of the CEA of India on 28 January 2022, replacing Krishnamurthy Subramanian as the 18th CEA of the country. The role involves shaping the macroeconomic framework and key advises to the union finance minister on crucial aspects like fiscal policy, economic reforms, and overall financial strategy. 

Before becoming the CEA, Nageswaran was a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He had worked as a professor at several leading business schools and institutes of management in the country and in Singapore and has published widely. 

During his long work experience, Nageswaran was also associated with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group. His extensive work and involvement in these global financial institutions strengthens his command over economic policy-making. His experience across international companies and institutions of finance and management has built him as a strong authority and positions him as a suitable Chief Economic Advisor. 

His esteemed roles 

-Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business  

-Distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University 

-A part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.

Dr Dr V Anantha Nageswaran- Educational qualifications  

He earned a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-Ahmedabad) and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and a PhD from the University of Massachusetts. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News
