Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Who is Uma Suchdeva? Know about 90-year-old woman who PM Modi greeted with folded hands

During her meeting with PM Modi, Uma Suchdeva gave 3 books to PM Modi, all written by her late husband Colonel (Retd) HK Suchdeva.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

Who is Uma Suchdeva? Know about 90-year-old woman who PM Modi greeted with folded hands
Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, shared photos that have become a discussion on social media. In the photo, PM Modi can be seen bowing down respectfully in front of a woman and greeting her. 

While many have been speculating who the woman is, let us tell you that she is 90-year-old Mrs Uma Suchdeva who is closely associated with the Indian Army. Her husband, the Colonel (Retd) HK Suchdeva, was a respected army officer. She is also the aunt of General Ved Malik. 

READ | AAP minister Rajendra Pal apologises amid conversion row, slams BJP for creating rumours

Tweeting about his meeting, PM Modi wrote, "Today I had a memorable interaction with Smt. Uma Suchdeva Ji. She is 90 years old and is blessed with great vigour and a spirit of optimism. Her husband, Colonel (Retd) HK Suchdeva was a widely respected veteran. Uma Ji is the aunt of General @Vedmalik1 Ji."

Check out the tweet here. 

During her meeting with PM Modi, Uma Suchdeva gave 3 books to PM Modi, all written by her late husband Colonel (Retd) HK Suchdeva. Two of the books are related to the Gita. One book titled 'Blood and Tears' has Colonel (Retd) HK Suchdeva talking about his experiences of the partition.

The Prime Minister said that during their meeting, he spoke with Uma Sachdev about a lot of issues including the government's decision to observe August 14 as Partition Tragedy Memorial Day. 

READ | Jharkhand: 22-year-old woman set ablaze in Dumka for refusing marriage proposal, 1 held

This day is observed in the memory of those who contributed to the progress of the country by losing everything during the partition. 

As for Uma Suchdeva, she is the aunt of former Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik. Malik was the 19th Army Chief. His tenure was from 30 September 1997 to 30 September 2000. He was the Army Chief during the Kargil War. He also wrote a book on the Kargil War. Its title was - 'Kargil: From Surprise to Victory'. Malik has also authored a book titled 'India's Military Conflicts and Diplomacy: Inside View of Decision Making'.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Five player battles from India vs Pakistan match to watch out for
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: The Rings of Power cast arrive in autos at screening in Mumbai, give major fashion goals
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in pink dress, drops stunning photos from Maldives
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 476 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.