Who is Uma Suchdeva? Know about 90-year-old woman who PM Modi greeted with folded hands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, shared photos that have become a discussion on social media. In the photo, PM Modi can be seen bowing down respectfully in front of a woman and greeting her.

While many have been speculating who the woman is, let us tell you that she is 90-year-old Mrs Uma Suchdeva who is closely associated with the Indian Army. Her husband, the Colonel (Retd) HK Suchdeva, was a respected army officer. She is also the aunt of General Ved Malik.

Tweeting about his meeting, PM Modi wrote, "Today I had a memorable interaction with Smt. Uma Suchdeva Ji. She is 90 years old and is blessed with great vigour and a spirit of optimism. Her husband, Colonel (Retd) HK Suchdeva was a widely respected veteran. Uma Ji is the aunt of General @Vedmalik1 Ji."

During her meeting with PM Modi, Uma Suchdeva gave 3 books to PM Modi, all written by her late husband Colonel (Retd) HK Suchdeva. Two of the books are related to the Gita. One book titled 'Blood and Tears' has Colonel (Retd) HK Suchdeva talking about his experiences of the partition.

The Prime Minister said that during their meeting, he spoke with Uma Sachdev about a lot of issues including the government's decision to observe August 14 as Partition Tragedy Memorial Day.

This day is observed in the memory of those who contributed to the progress of the country by losing everything during the partition.

As for Uma Suchdeva, she is the aunt of former Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik. Malik was the 19th Army Chief. His tenure was from 30 September 1997 to 30 September 2000. He was the Army Chief during the Kargil War. He also wrote a book on the Kargil War. Its title was - 'Kargil: From Surprise to Victory'. Malik has also authored a book titled 'India's Military Conflicts and Diplomacy: Inside View of Decision Making'.