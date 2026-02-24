Who is Uday Bhanu Chib? Indian Youth Congress national president, who hails from Jammu arrested over AI Summit 'shirtless' protest

Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested on February 24 at around 4:30 am in Delhi over staging 'shirtless protest' in AI Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Hours before his arrest, he was grilled and questioned. Who is Uday Bhanu Chib?

Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested on February 24 at around 4:30 am in Delhi over staging 'shirtless protest' in AI Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Hours before his arrest, he was grilled and questioned at the Tilak Marg police station in connection with the shirtless protest. Police said that sufficient evidence of his involvement in the preotest was found.

Uday Bhanu Chib was not cooperative during questioning and tried to mislead the investigators, as per reports. Chib will now be produced in court. Chib was presented before the court at around 10 am, seeking police custody remand for further interrogation.

This comes after seven workers of Indian Youth Congress, including three from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh were arrested for protest and raising slogans against PM Modi on Feb 20. IYC's Uttar Pradesh general secretary Ritik alias Monty Shukla was also detained.

Who is Uday Bhanu Chib?

Uday Bhanu Chib hails Paloura, Jammu. He is the son of Congress leader Hari Singh Chib. He was appointed as the President of the Indian Youth Congress in 2024. Uday Bhanu was previously associated with the Congress student wing, the NSUI. He later served as the Jammu and Kashmir president of the NSUI. Chib was also appointed the national general secretary of the NSUI. After this, he served as the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress president.

AI Summit 'shirtless' protest row

Indian Youth Congress members staged a 'shirtless protest' in Bharat Mandapam where AI Summit 2026 was held, raising slogan against PM Modi. On February 20, few members of IYC entered Bharat Mandapam dressed casually, wearing sweaters and jackets over their T-shirts. They had alreasy completed the mandatory online registration process and gained entry to the venue using QR codes. At around 12.30 pm, they staged a shirtless protest inside the exhibition hall, raised slogans and displayed politically charged messages on their T-shirts.

While BJP slammed Congress over the prtoest calling it "characterless, brainless, and emotionless" and PM Modi calling Congress 'already naked', Congress defended it saying it was peaceful and aimed at drawing attention to a "compromised" prime minister.