Who is TS Singh Deo, the new deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh?

TS Singh Deo has been elected from the Ambikapur Assembly constituency 3 times since 2008.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo has become the deputy chief minister of the state. The ruling Congress on Wednesday cleared his appointment months ahead of the Assembly elections. Before becoming Deputy CM, Singh was a Cabinet minister in the Chhattisgarh government led by Bhupesh Baghel. 

According to reports, Singh Deo and CM Baghel have been at loggerheads since the party came to power in the state in 2018. As the Assembly are due in the state later year, the decision to make him deputy CM is aimed at resolving the difference between the duo.

Who is TS Singh Deo?

He is an MLA from Ambikapur seat in Chhattisgarh. Until now, he was a Cabinet minister in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government. His full name is Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo. He has been elected from Ambikapur Assembly constituency 3 times since 2008. He is one of the most prominent and senior members of Congress.

He has five portfolios in the Chhattisgarh government -- Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, 20 Point Program Implementation, Commercial Taxes and panchayat and rural development. He served as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the 4th Vidhan Sabha of Chhattisgarh.

Born on October 31, 1952, he holds a post-graduation degree in MA. He has been a very active politician in Congress, wherein he served the party in various roles, including President, District Sewa Dal, Vice President, Pradesh Congress and others. Apart from politics, he likes sports, reading, and travelling.

READ | Chandrayaan-3: India's moon mission to be launched on July 13, says ISRO

