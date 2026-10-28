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Who is TMC's Indranil Sen? Police arrests former Bengal minister in money laundering case

The ED initiated its probe based on a complaint filed at Bowbazar police station. The matter is being investigated by both the ED and Kolkata Police.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

Who is TMC's Indranil Sen? Police arrests former Bengal minister in money laundering case
Former Bengal minister Indranil Sen
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Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Indranil Sen shortly after he left the Enforcement Directorate office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake. He is being investigated for alleged corruption related to the sale of Durga Puja passes and preview show tickets in the name of UNESCO.

The ED initiated its probe based on a complaint filed at Bowbazar police station. The matter is being investigated by both the ED and Kolkata Police.

Indranil Sen arrested after ED questioning: What are the allegations?

The probe focuses on massArt, an organisation associated with Sen's wife Madhuchhanda Sen, which held Durga Puja preview shows at selected Kolkata pandals. The ED has alleged that tickets priced from Rs 1,749 to Rs 5,499 were sold, with more than one lakh tickets issued across 2023 and 2024.'

The agency alleged that proceeds were siphoned off through cash withdrawals or shown as miscellaneous expenses, and that more than Rs 3.8 crore in cash was deposited into bank accounts of Sen and his proprietorship Octave Records during his tenure.

It further said nearly Rs 30 lakh was transferred from Octave Records to former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through banking channels. The payment was described by Sen as "royalty". The ED did not specify the purpose of the transfer or allege criminality in it.

ED grils Indranil Sen for third time in Durga puja tickets case

The investigation is being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to ED sources, Sen visited the agency's office on Wednesday for a third round of questioning. He had previously appeared on September 30 and October 7 for prolonged questioning after being summoned in connection with alleged irregularities in the sale of Durga Puja tickets and passes.

Who is Indranil Sen?

Indranil Sen is a politician, playback singer and lyricist from West Bengal and a senior leader of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). He was MLA for Chandannagar from 2016 till 2026 and held several portfolios in the state government.

He served as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism (2021-2026) and Minister of State for Technical Education, Training & Skill Development in the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

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