Who is Tiktoker and singer Danish Alfaaz, accused of rape by his wife? Know the whole case

Danish Alfaaz with his wife (Photo - Instagram)

Social media star and TikTok sensation Danish Alfaaz has landed in legal trouble as his wife has put up some serious allegations against him. Danish Alfaaz has been accused of rape by his wife, and an FIR has been lodged against him in Mumbai.

Danish Alfaaz’s wife has filed an FIR against the social media star and singer at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, filing a case of rape and dowry harassment against him. According to the FIR, she was being threatened by Alfaaz and his family in order to pay a dowry.

A case has been registered against Danish Alfaaz in the Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai, for offenses under sec of rape 376; unnatural sex 377; unlawful harassment & unlawful demand498(a), criminal breach of trust 406, 34 of IPC.

Further, the Mumbai Police has confirmed the registration of the FIR and is currently investigating the matter. Here is all you need to know about Danish Alfaaz and the rape case filed against him.

Who is TikToker Danish Alfaaz?

Danish Alfaaz is a TikTok star, social media influencer, and singer who has a massive following on Instagram. Alfaaz has over 21 lakh followers on Instagram and regularly posts videos and clips of him singing, and his daily life.

Danish Alfaaz hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and his claim to fame was his first song in the movie 'The Journey of Karma', which starred Poonam Pandey and Shakti Kapoor. He has sung several Bollywood songs and has a prominent social media presence.

Earlier this month, Danish Alfaaz’s wife lodged an FIR with the Mumbai Police, alleging that her husband had raped her and had been pestering her for dowry after marriage. The allegations against Alfaaz haven’t been proven yet, and investigations are still going on.

READ | Amritpal Singh’s new avatar amid manhunt: Maroon turban, sipping energy drink with aide Papalpreet