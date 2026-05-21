Who is the real 'cockroach'? Cockroach Janta Party moves beyond memes as 3 trademark filings surface

Multiple trademark applications have been filed to register the name 'Cockroach Janta Party' after the satirical outfit went viral online.

The rapidly growing online satire movement Cockroach Janta Party has now entered a new phase, with multiple trademark applications being filed to secure rights over the controversial name.

According to records from India’s Trade Marks Registry, at least three separate applications have been submitted seeking ownership of the phrase 'Cockroach Janta Party,' popularly known online as CJP.

Multiple applications filed

The trademark filings come amid the outfit’s explosive rise on social media platforms over the past few days. Records indicate that applications have been submitted by different individuals and entities, including Azim Adambhai Jam, Akahnd Swaroop, and a proprietorship identified as Dipke’s Cockroach Janta Party.

The applications have reportedly been filed under Class 45, which includes legal, social, and security-related services.

The move suggests growing commercial and political interest around the viral satire platform, which has rapidly transformed into a major online talking point.

How the Cockroach Janta Party went viral

The parody outfit emerged shortly after remarks attributed to Chief Justice Surya Kant sparked controversy online. The comments, which allegedly compared unemployed youth to 'cockroaches' and 'parasites,' triggered widespread criticism and social media reactions.

Soon after, the Cockroach Janta Party was launched as a satirical response. Branding itself as the 'Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed,' the group quickly gained traction through memes, parody posts, and political humour.

Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, the platform initially started as an online joke before evolving into a viral political satire movement.

Massive social media growth

Within days of its launch, the satire page reportedly crossed 10 million followers on Instagram, overtaking the follower count of the Bharatiya Janata Party on the platform.

The outfit’s growing popularity has attracted attention from political figures, influencers and online creators, further amplifying its reach.

However, the controversy also escalated after the group’s X account was reportedly withheld in India, sparking fresh debate over online satire, censorship, and political expression.

Digital Satire Meets Legal Reality

The trademark filings indicate that the viral phenomenon is no longer confined to internet humour alone. As the movement expands, questions around ownership, branding rights, and political messaging are increasingly becoming part of the conversation.

What began as a meme-driven reaction has now evolved into one of the most talked-about digital satire movements in India’s recent online political landscape.