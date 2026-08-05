Who is Tewolde Gebremariam? Air India's new CEO replacing Campbell Wilson

Four months after Campbell Wilson's exit, Air India appointed Tewolde Gebremariam as the new Chief Executive Officer of the airline company.

Tewolde Gebremariam is the new CEO of Air India. (Air India website)

Tewolde Gebremariam has been appointed as Air India's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), four months after Campbell Wilson's exit. In a statement, Air India said, ''The Board of Directors of Air India today announced the appointment of Tewolde Gebremariam as the airline's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, succeeding Campbell Wilson. This executive transition marks a pivotal juncture in Air India's transformation journey to become a world-class, leading global airline.''

''His unique strength lies in managing complex operational landscapes, driving cultural transformation, building competitive global hubs, and developing world-class MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) and aviation training infrastructure,'' it added.

(This is breaking news. More updates awaited)