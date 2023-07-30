Who is Tariq Mansoor? Aligarh Muslim University ex-vice chancellor named BJP vice-president

Tariq Mansoor was one of the 13 vice presidents the BJP chose. Additionally, the party named 13 secretaries and 9 general secretaries.

In one of the most prominent central office-bearers shuffles prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) selected MLC, ex-vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, and Pasmanda Muslim Tariq Mansoor as its new vice-president.

As the saffron party campaigns for re-election in the next elections, the selection of Tariq Mansoor is perceived as an essential part of the party's outreach to Pasmanda (backward) Muslims. On May 17, 2017, Tariq Mansoor began his five-year tenure as vice chancellor of AMU. His term was meant to last through 2022, but due to the coronavirus epidemic, it was postponed under unusual conditions for an additional year.

When he was chosen as one of six candidates for the UP legislative council, Tariq Mansoor resigned from his position as vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University. He is the first vice chancellor of AMU to be named as a nominee for the legislative council while he is still serving in that position.

Steps taken by Tariq Mansoor as AMU Vice-Chancellor

As vice-chancellor, various programmes have been launched by Tariq Mansoor, including D.M. (Cardiology), MCH (Neurosurgery), M.B.A. (Hospital Administration and Islamic Finance), Masters in Architecture, M.Tech in Solar Energy, Biomedical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Material Sciences, Green Energy and Sustainable Development, Earthquake Engineering and Disaster Management, M.Voc (Hons), B.Tech in Food Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Automobile Engineering (Electrical Vehicles), M.Sc. in Digital Science, Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, four new MD courses in Faculty of Unani Medicine, B.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. in Para Medical Courses etc.

Tariq Mansoor is a passionate tennis player who enjoys reading about politics, history, international events, and education, according to his AMU profile. Leading newspapers and news websites have published his opinion pieces on a variety of topics, according to the profile.

Honours and positions held by Tariq Mansoor

Tariq Mansoor formerly held the positions of head of the department of surgery at AMU and principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College & Hospital, the biggest educational and tertiary care facility in western UP. The Honourable Prime Minister of India proposed Tariq Mansoor as a candidate for the Padma Awards Committee in 2023.

Other changes in office

Mansoor was one of the 13 vice presidents the BJP chose. Additionally, the party named 13 secretaries and 9 general secretaries. Anil Antony, the son of Congressman AK Antony, who joined the BJP in April, is one of the new secretaries.