Who is Tariq Ahmad Malik? Delhi Red Fort blast case suspect arrested from J-K

A high-intensity blast ripped through the heart of Delhi on Monday, killing at least 13 people and injuring many others. The blast occurred in a white Hyundai i20 car near the iconic Red Fort in what is suspected to be a suicide bombing. Several people have been detained by the police in connection with the deadly explosion, including one Tariq Ahmad Malik from Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you more about him here.
Tariq Ahmad Malik is one of the three suspects to be arrested from Samboora village of Jammu and Kashmir in the Delhi blast case. In J&K, he is responsible for handling the safety and security of a bank, reports said. The two other suspects have been identified as Aamir Rashid and Umar Rashid. The i20 car was reportedly being driven by Dr. Umar Mohammad at the time of the blast. While Tariq Malik and Aamir Rashid have been brought to Srinagar and are being questioned, Umar Rashid still remains in Kashmir's Pampore.
On Monday evening, the Hyundai i20 stopped at a traffic signal in a crowded part of Old Delhi and exploded within seconds. The attack came just hours after a joint operation of J&K Police and Haryana Police led to the recovery of over 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate -- a chemical compound which is used to make bombs -- along with a large cache of arms and ammunition in Faridabad near the national capital. Several people, including a number of doctors, had been arrested in connection to the vast terror module.