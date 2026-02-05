Who is Taranjit Singh Sandhu? India's former US envoy appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Taranjit Singh Sandhu is one of India's top diplomats with extensive experience working in the US, and has served multiple stints at the Indian embassy in the American capital Washington, DC.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's former ambassador to the United States, has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi. This comes on a day when the Governors and LGs in several states and union territories have been reshuffled ahead of crucial state assembly elections across the country. Vinai Kumar Saxena, the current LG of Delhi, will now take charge in the union territory of Ladakh. Earlier in the day, Kavinder Gupta had resigned as Ladakh's LG, and will now take over the role of the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Taranjit Sandhu is one of India's top diplomats with extensive experience working in the US, and has served multiple stints at the Indian mission in the American capital Washington, DC. During 1997-2000, Sandhu served as the First Secretary (Political) at the Indian embassy. During 2013-2017, he was appointed the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India. Sandhu took charge as India's ambassador to the US in February 2020 and held the position until his retirement in February 2024. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections the same year, Sandhu joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Between 2017 to 2020, Sandhu had served as the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. The diplomat also worked in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), first as Joint Secretary (United Nations) during 2009-2011 and later led the Human Resource Division as Joint Secretary (Administration).