Who is Tapi Mra, mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh who went missing?

Indian mountaineer Tapi Mra is the first person from Arunachal Pradesh to climb Mount Everest.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@MamaNatung

According to the authorities, mountaineer Tapi Mra and his companion Niku Dao went missing for the past seven days while on a hike to Mount Khyarisatam. According to Mama Natung, the minister for sports and youth in Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Army helicopter search operations were requested but were put on hold owing to poor weather.

Since the start of the on-foot rescue operations, an assistant director has been dispatched with the East Kameng district administration's search and rescue operation team.

As they set out to climb Khyar Satam peak, one of the highest with a base camp elevation of 4,500 metres above sea level, in the East Kameng area, Tapi Mra and his aide Niku Dao were reported missing. In total, there are five porters waiting in base camp. Two porters who had visited Seppa on Sunday reported the news of Mra's disappearance.

Who is Tapi Mra?

Indian mountaineer Tapi Mra is the first person from Arunachal Pradesh to climb Mount Everest. Mra is a member of the Tagin tribe and comes from the state's Upper Subansiri district. In 2009, Tapi accomplished and established the record for climbing Mount Everest as the first Arunchalee. Imja Tse, commonly known as Island Peak, is a mountain in Nepal that Tapi first conquered in 2007. Mountaineer Tapi has also made expeditions to Mera Peak, Uhuru Peak, and Mount Kosciuszko.

