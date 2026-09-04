Who is Swatantra Bharadwaj? Why CJP is demanding his arrest? Nishu Azad’s father’s assault case explained

Delhi Police has assured that Swatantra Bharadwaj, accused of assaulting student activist Nishu Azad’s father during a protest at Jantar Mantar, will be arrested within 72 hours.

Cockroach Janta Party activist Saurav Das said the entire nation is watching as Delhi Police has assured that Swatantra Bharadwaj, accused of assaulting student activist Nishu Azad’s father during a protest at Jantar Mantar, will be arrested within 72 hours. Das said the party would take action if police failed to arrest Bharadwaj within the stipulated time.

Police assure Swatantra Bharadwaj's arrest within 72 hours

While speaking to reporters, Das said, "He(Swatantra Bharadwaj) will be arrested within 72 hours... if they don't arrest him, then the entire nation is watching. We will see then." The CJP leaders warned that they would return to the police station if the commitments were not fulfilled.

VIDEO | Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party has said the Delhi Police has assured that Swatantra Bharadwaj, the man accused of assaulting the father of student activist Nishu Azad during a protest at Jantar Mantar, will be arrested within 72 hours. CJP activist Saurav Das, says, "He… pic.twitter.com/gasyiHSwbI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2026

Further, Das questioned whether ministers in the government were protecting the accused, citing claims that Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan had allegedly called the Delhi Police and got them released without being detained. Das also demanded clarity from the government and said the BJP's top leadership should also clarify its position on the matter.

CJP activist Nishu Azad, whose father was assaulted during CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar, said the police had assured her that action would be taken and expressed hope that there would be no further delay. She alleged that Bhardwaj’s supporters had been abusing her and sending her rape threats for days, adding that she had filed an FIR against them. She said the incident had deeply affected her, forcing her to stay away from school for weeks and leaving her feeling judged by others. Azad said she hoped the police would now take action and ensure that she did not have to face any further distress.

VIDEO | CJP activist Nishu Azad says, "Police officers have assured us that Swatantra will be arrested within 72 hours. They have promised to take action, and we hope there will be no further delay. For days, his supporters have been abusing me, sending rape threats. I have filed… pic.twitter.com/0Tkq0fMEnT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 4, 2026

Representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday protested outside Parliament Street police station, demanding action against Swatantra Bharadwaj, who is accused of assaulting Azad’s father, Sanjay Kumar, during a Jantar Mantar protest on July 20.

Who is Swatantra Bharadwaj?

Swatantra Bharadwaj is a social media influencer, Hindutva activist, and self-described "Swatantra Sanatani Yodha". A viral video surfaced in which Bharadwaj appeared to claim that he had assaulted Sanjay Kumar and suggested that political connections helped him avoid jail. Delhi Police has said Kumar suffered a simple head injury and that Bharadwaj and another accused were detained, questioned and served notices.

“Hum fir lath uthayenge”



He doesn’t regret what he did and proudly owns it as a badge.



If he is not arrested within the given 72-hour deadline, it will raise serious questions about the integrity of the Delhi Police and its commitment to upholding the law. pic.twitter.com/qYJrOSUvTu — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 4, 2026

Following widespread public outrage and condemnation, Bharadwaj backtracked on his remarks. He claimed his podcast comments were made in "sarcasm" and argued that he actually acted in self-defence. The Delhi Police have rejected several of his podcast claims, stating that the victim's injuries were legally classified as "simple".

Meanwhile, CJP alleged that Bharadwaj showed no remorse for the alleged assault and appeared to take pride in his actions. They have demanded that Bharadwaj be booked for an attempt to murder under tougher sections of the SC/ST Act, with police reportedly giving assurances of an imminent arrest.