INDIA

Who is Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati? Self-styled godman booked by Delhi Police for allegedly 'touching, sending obscene messages' to 17 girl students of...

According to police sources, the accused is a member of the management committee of the institute. During the enquiry, the statements of 32 female PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) students under the EWS scholarship at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management were recorded.

Latest News

PTI

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 12:00 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Who is Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati? Self-styled godman booked by Delhi Police for allegedly 'touching, sending obscene messages' to 17 girl students of...
Delhi Police has booked a self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Parth Sarthy, after several female students of a management institute accused him of sexual harassment. Despite raids and surveillance, the accused remains at large. The complaint was filed on August 4 at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

Who is Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati?

According to police sources, the accused is a member of the management committee of the institute. During the enquiry, the statements of 32 female PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) students under the EWS scholarship at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management were recorded. Of which 17 alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

Delhi Police book self-styled godman 

Police said some faculty members and administrators also pressured students to comply with his demands. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with 16 victims later deposing before a magistrate.

Investigators also found in the institute's basement a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate -- 39 UN 1 -- allegedly used by Saraswati. Another FIR was lodged on August 25, and the vehicle was seized. Officials said the accused has been evading arrest since.

READ | After US President Trump accuses India of 'funding' Russia's war with Ukraine, Zelenskyy claims New Delhi is mostly...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
