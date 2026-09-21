Who is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay professor suspended after Sahil Wakode’s death, amid student protests

IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla was suspended after protests over the death of 20-year-old student Sahil Wakode, with his family alleging harassment and caste-based discrimination, while the institute has defended the examination process and the police investigation continues.

Who is Professor Suryanarayana Doolla?

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla is an educator at IIT Bombay’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering (DESE), where he has been associated with the institute for more than 10 years. His academic work focuses on power systems, smart grids, microgrids, renewable energy integration, converter control and energy efficiency. His IIT Bombay profile lists several research papers in these fields.

Doolla completed his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from Nagarjuna University in 2000. He later earned an M.Tech in Energy Systems Engineering from IIT Bombay in 2002 and a PhD in Power Systems from IIT Delhi in 2007.

Before joining IIT Bombay, he worked with Power Research and Development Consultants in Bengaluru and Machine 2 Machine in Hyderabad.

How did Doolla come into the Sahil Wakode case?

Doolla came into focus following the death of 20-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode on September 18, 2026. According to IIT Bombay, Wakode was allegedly found using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination and had uploaded the question paper to an AI platform in an attempt to obtain answers.

Doolla was the course instructor and examination invigilator during the test. The institute said the examination incident was reported to the authorities and Wakode was subsequently counselled by the instructor and the Head of Department.

IIT Bombay has maintained that Wakode was assured that the incident would not affect his academic career and that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him before his death.

Family alleges harassment and caste discrimination

Wakode’s family has made allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination in connection with the events preceding his death.

Based on the family’s complaint, Mumbai Police registered a case under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Doolla was among the people named in the complaint.

The allegations are subject to investigation, and the registration of a case does not by itself establish criminal liability.

Student protests lead to Doolla’s suspension

Following Wakode’s death, students began protests on the IIT Bombay campus and demanded action against Doolla, including his suspension. On September 20, IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare met the protesting students and signed an 18-point charter of demands. The demands included action against Doolla.

Later that evening, IIT Bombay suspended Doolla amid the continuing protests.

Faculty Forum backs professor

While students demanded action against Doolla, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum publicly supported him. The forum said Doolla had been carrying out his responsibilities as an examination invigilator and had followed the institute’s prescribed procedure after the alleged examination malpractice was detected.

The Faculty Forum’s position is separate from the ongoing police investigation into Wakode’s death.

Doolla’s academic and administrative career

Doolla’s association with IIT Bombay has included both teaching and administrative responsibilities. He has served as Warden of Hostel 6 and later as Dean of Student Affairs. He has also been associated with the organisation of major examinations, including JEE Advanced, UCEED and CEED.

His academic recognitions include the Prof. SP Sukhatme Excellence in Teaching Award in 2021, IIT Bombay’s Excellence in Teaching Award in 2017 and the Young Faculty Award in 2009. He has also received recognition through IEEE awards and fellowships.

His research has mainly focused on smart grids, microgrids, distributed energy resources, power-system operation and control, and energy efficiency.

What is Doolla’s current status?

As of September 21, Doolla remains suspended from IIT Bombay amid the controversy surrounding Wakode’s death. The suspension is an institutional measure and is separate from any determination of criminal liability. The police investigation into Wakode’s death is ongoing.

The controversy currently involves three connected but distinct issues: the examination incident involving Wakode, the allegations made by his family and the resulting police investigation, and the student protests that led to institutional action against Doolla.