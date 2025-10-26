FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Sunil Sardhania? Another fugitive gangster held at Delhi airport while returning to India from Costa Rica, faces charges for attack on singer Fazilpuria, property dealer's murder

Gangster Sunil Sardhania was arrested at the Delhi International Airport on Sunday. According to officials, he had returned to India from Costa Rica and was taken in upon his arrival at the airport. Who is Sunil Sardhania?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 11:08 PM IST

Gangster Sunil Sardhania was arrested at the Delhi International Airport on Sunday. According to officials, he had returned to India from Costa Rica and was taken in upon his arrival at the airport. While some reports claim, he was deported from Switzerland's Zurich and brought to India.

Who is Sunil Sardhania?

Gangster Sunil Sardhania, the 39-year-old gangster, is from Sardhana village in Sonipat district. He is the main accused in the firing on Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria and the murder of property dealer Rohit Shaken. Sardhania and his associate Deepak Nandal had claimed responsibility for the firing at Fazilpuria’s vehicle in Sector 71 on the Southern Peripheral Road on July 14 and for shooting dead Shaukeen near Palm Hills society in Sector 77, as per police.

Total 24 cases of serious offences have been against him and his associates in Haryana's Jind, Rohtak, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Hisar, Sonipat, Ambala, Bhiwani and Panchkula districts, and Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and Agra districts.

'The accused was involved in planning and providing shooters and weapons for the firing at singer Rahul Fazilpuria, the murder of Rohit Shaukeen, and an attack at a property dealer’s office in Gurugram,' Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Karan Goel said.

Gangster arrested

A team from the crime unit, Sector 31, led by Inspector Anand Kumar, arrested gangster Sunil Sardhania. Deputy Commissioner said the accused has been remanded in police custody for five days for questioning. "During remand, he will be interrogated about his associates and other criminal incidents," the DCP said.

Police said Sardhania was serving a life sentence and a 10-year sentence in separate murder cases. After securing bail, he fled abroad in 2024 using a fake passport issued in the name of Sunil Singh with an address in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar.

"He travelled to Central America via Dubai and continued coordinating with his associates to plan and execute crimes," Goel said.

"In the case of murder and firing in Gurugram, we had earlier arrested seven people -- Vishal, Hitesh, Gautam alias Chotu, Ramandeep alias Petrol, Shbhan alias Kala, Shakti Panchal and Ramniwas alias Kalu. We are questioning Sardhania", DCP Goel said.

Gurugram police also released a video of the gangster in which he can be seen falling onto his knees and appealing to people not to get into the world of crime.

"I, Sunil Sardhania, have been in the world of crime for the last 15 years, with cases of murder and attempted murder registered against me. There is nothing in this crime world. I appeal to all that stay safe at home and never connect with any criminal, who will only use you and you will regret it later. So stay home, home is the best," he said in the video.

Earlier, fugitive gangster Lakhvinder Kumar, who was deported from the United States, has been taken into custody at Delhi Airport by Police. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) secured his return to India.

(with PTI Inputs)

