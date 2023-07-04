Who is Sunil Jakhar, ex-Congress leader, now appointed new Punjab BJP chief?

Image source: @ANI

With the appointment of new leaders in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Jharkhand, the ruling BJP began its long-anticipated party restructuring. Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has been named Punjab unit president replacing Ashwani Sharma.

Sunil Jakhar: About

The Punjab BJP has named Sunil Jakhar as its new president. Party made this announcement in Delhi. Jakhar just joined the BJP after quitting the Congress. Jakhar got the post by replacing Ashwani Sharma. Ashwani Sharma paid a price for fostering factionalism inside the party and the dismal showing of the party in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election.

In May 2022, Jakhar, one of the senior-most leaders of the Punjab Congress, joined the saffron party in the presence of JP Nadda, the party's national party president. Before being succeeded by Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2021, he served as the leader of the Punjab Congress for four years.

Jakhar, 68, is well-known for his straightforward approach dn plain-seeking nature, he served twice as the MLA for the Abohar assembly constituency. The 68-year-old also served as the leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly from 2012 to 2016. He was appointed the PPCC's chief in 2017 and was made in charge of the committee's campaign for the 2022 polls.

Sunil Jakhar: Family and Education

His father was Balram Jakhar, Congress party leader and well-known Indian politician, who established the farmers' association Bharatiya Krishak Samaj and served as Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Sajjan Kumar Jakhar, the oldest brother of Jakhars, served as a minister in Beant Singh's Punjab government (1992-1995). His other brother, Surinder Jakhar, served as chairman of IFFCO for four terms before his accidental death in 2011.

Sunil Jakhar completed his postgraduate MBA programme at Kurukshetra University after earning his bachelor's degree in business administration from the Government College in Chandigarh.