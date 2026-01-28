FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Sunetra Pawar? Know about Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar's politician wife

Ajit Pawar's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the state, with tributes pouring in from across party lines. As news of his passing spread, attention also turned to his family, particularly to his wife Sunetra Pawar, who is also a well-known politician.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 11:51 AM IST

In a shocking turn of events, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred when the plane carrying NCP leader Pawar and others was landing in Pune's Baramati area. Ajit Pawar, a prominent leader and Deputy CM of Maharashtra, was onboard along with two other personnel and two crew members.

Ajit Pawar's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the state, with tributes pouring in from across party lines. The 66-year-old leader was known for his contributions to Maharashtra politics and his ability to connect with the masses. As news of his passing spread, attention also turned to his family, particularly to his wife Sunetra Pawar, who is also a well-known politician.

Who is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Ajit Pawar, born 18 October 1963, is an Indian politician from Maharashtra and a member of the Pawar political family. She is currently serving as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra as a member of the Nationalist Congress Party. Sunetra Pawar has been a prominent figure in public life for more than a decade.

Her work includes environmental conservation and social initiatives. She established the Environmental Forum of India, which focuses on sustainability, water conservation, and rural development. Despite years of limited involvement in electoral politics, Sunetra Pawar recently entered the political arena, running for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat as an NCP candidate. This marked a significant, high-profile contest within the Pawar family.

Sunetra and Ajit Pawar have two sons, Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar, both active in business and public life. Although she comes from a highly influential political family in Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar has maintained a relatively low public profile, concentrating on environmental advocacy and social causes. 

Sunetra Pawar's educational qualification

Sunetra Pawar is a graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree, which she obtained from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, S.B. Arts & Commerce College, Aurangabad in April 1983.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's passing has created a void in Maharashtra politics, with many leaders and citizens paying tribute to his contributions. After Ajit Pawar's passing, Sunetra Pawar is expected to take on a central role in both family and political affairs in the coming period, as Maharashtra reflects on the loss of one of its most powerful leaders.

