Who is Sumaiya Rana? SP leader who rejected interview with Pakistani TV channel over Nitish Kumar hijab row

After she was approached by a Pakistani TV news channel, Sumaiya Rana reacted by reciting a couplet by the Urdu poet Jigar Moradabadi, part of which says: "Ghar ki baat ghar mein rahe to achcha hai."

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Sumaiya Rana has been in the news since she filed a police complaint against Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar after he pulled down a woman's niqab at a public event in Patna. Rana again came into the spotlight as she turned down a television interview with a Pakistani news channel. The channel had attempted to use the niqab incident to portray that Muslims are in a miserable condition in India.

Rana is the daughter of the renowned poet, late Munawwar Rana, who died last year. She serves as a national spokesperson for Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. After she filed an FIR against Kumar, a case was registered against Rana in Lucknow on several charges, including attempt to disturb public peace. She also alleged that she was put under house arrest for several days at her Lucknow residence, with police maintaining strict surveillance. After she was approached by a Pakistani news channel, Rana reacted by reciting a couplet by the Urdu poet Jigar Moradabadi, part of which says: "Ghar ki baat ghar mein rahe to achcha hai."

Bihar CM Kumar came under fire after a video of him pulling down a Muslim doctor's niqab went viral on social media. The incident occurred on December 15, when the 10-time CM was handing out appointment letters to doctors in state capital Patna. Sections of the general public and leaders of Opposition parties slammed Kumar for his act. Bihar's main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), said in an X post: "What has happened to Nitish ji? Has his mental condition now reached a completely pathetic state, or has Nitish Babu now become 100% Sanghi?"