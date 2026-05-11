Who is Sujit Bose? ED arrests former West Bengal minister in municipal recruitment scam case

Sujit Bose was reportedly questioned by the ED for more than seven hours. This marks the first arrest of a high-profile TMC leader since its rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in West Bengal after the recently-concluded election.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (May 11) arrested Sujit Bose, a Trinamool Congress party (TMC) leader and former minister in the West Bengal government. The central probe agency has made the arrest in connection with an alleged municipal recruitment scam. Earlier in the day, Bose and his son Samudra had been summoned by the ED for interrogation. Sujit Bose was reportedly questioned for more than seven hours. This marks the first arrest of a high-profile TMC leader since its rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in West Bengal after the recently-concluded election.

According to the ED, Sujit Bose is accused of illegally recommending nearly 150 candidates for various municipal positions in exchange for monetary benefits. The agency believes that these appointments were not carried out through a fair or transparent process, but were instead influenced by financial transactions and personal recommendations, violating the established norms. The ED investigation is being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Bose is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court on Tuesday (May 12), with the ED likely to seek his custodial remand for further questioning.

Bose's political career

Bose had begun his political career as a leader of the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), later joining the TMC in 2001. He became a member of the West Bengal legislative assembly (MLA) for the first time in 2009, winning the election from Bidhannagar constituency -- a seat he retained until this year's state election. Bose served as the fire and emergency services minister in the West Bengal government from 2021 to 2026. In the latest assembly poll, Bose lost his stronghold Bidhannagar by a huge margin of more than 37,000 votes.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).