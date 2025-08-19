'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jumunjin Beach in Goblin to Nami Island in Winter Sonata: 6 iconic K-drama locations that brought stories to life

Tamil TV actor T. Ravichandran moves HC for anticipatory bail in Kamal Haasan threat case

Who is Sudershan Reddy? INDIA Bloc's Vice-President nominee, served as Supreme Court judge

Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features, and more

Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here

Simone Tata, Ratan Tata's stepmother and former Tata Group director, hospitalised

Decoding Soha Ali Khan's fitness secrets: Same food for all meals, strength training, herbal teas...

Who was Achyut Potdar? Former Indian army officer who stepped into Bollywood at 44, worked in 3 idiots, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2

School Closed: Holidays declared in all government and private schools in THESE states - Check dates and timings HERE

Shilpa Shetty’s malasana yoga pose offers fitness motivation you need this week

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamil TV actor T. Ravichandran moves HC for anticipatory bail in Kamal Haasan threat case

T. Ravichandran moves HC for anticipatory bail in Kamal Haasan threat case

Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features, and more

Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features

Simone Tata, Ratan Tata's stepmother and former Tata Group director, hospitalised

Simone Tata, Ratan Tata's stepmother and former Tata Group director, hospitalise

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Sudershan Reddy? INDIA Bloc's Vice-President nominee, served as Supreme Court judge

Congress chief Kharge hailed Justice Reddy terming him among the "most distinguished and progressive jurists" in the country. He considered Justice Reddy as a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 01:35 PM IST

Who is Sudershan Reddy? INDIA Bloc's Vice-President nominee, served as Supreme Court judge

TRENDING NOW

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday picked former Supreme Court Judge, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections slated to take place on September 9. The announcement was made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital following the INDIA bloc meeting.  B Sudershan Reddy will file his nomination for the Vice Presidential polls on August 21.

INDIA bloc picks former Justice B. Sudershan Reddy as vice-president nominee

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "He will nomination on August 21. Tomorrow, all opposition parties' MPs are meeting in the central hall at 1 o'clock." TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "All opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, are on board." Kharge called the Vice Presdential fight an ideological battle and thanked the united opposition for standing behind Justice Reddy's candidature. "This vice-presidential contest is an ideological battle, and all the opposition parties agreed on this, and this is the reason we have nominated B Sudershan Reddy as the joint candidate," Kharge told reporters.

Also read: Will INDIA bring impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? How can CEC be removed from office?

Congress chief Kharge hailed Justice Reddy terming him among the "most distinguished and progressive jurists" in the country. He considered Justice Reddy as a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice."B. Sudershan Reddy is one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists. He has had a long and eminent legal career, including as judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court and Judge of the Supreme Court. He has been a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice. He is a poor man and many judgments if you read, will know that how he favoured the poor people and also protected the Constitution and fundamental rights," he said.

Who is B. Sudershan Reddy?

Justice B Sudershan Reddy was born on July 8, 1946 and was enrolled as an advocate in Hyderabad with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh on December 27, 1971. Justice Reddy has practised in Writ and Civil matters in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and worked as the Government Pleader in the High Court during 1988-90. He also worked as Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government for 6 months in 1990. He worked as Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University. He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1995. Justice was later appointed as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on December 5, 2005. He was later appointed as the Judge of the Supreme Court of India on January 12, 2008. Justice Reddy retired on July 8, 2011. B Sudershan Reddy will be contesting against National Democratic Alliance candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day. The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25. The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi kickstarts ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, to cover Bihar’s 20 districts, 1,300 km, know full schedule

The VP is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament. The elections of VP are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952. As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Himachal Pradesh monsoon fury: Flash floods hit Panarsa, Takoli, Nagwain areas; highway connectivity disrupted
Himachal Pradesh monsoon fury: Flash floods hit Panarsa, Takoli, Nagwain areas
Apples's big India boost: After brief setback, Foxconn starts production of iPhone 17 in Bengaluru plant
Apples's big India boost: Foxconn starts production of iPhone 17 in Bengaluru
Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside
Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18-19
Weather Update: Light to very heavy rainfall alert issued in Mumbai, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka; Here's IMD forecast for next 5 days
Weather Update: Light to very heavy rainfall alert issued in Mumbai, Delhi, Hima
From 102 Not Out to Lootera, Aashiqui 2: 5 emotional Bollywood movies that will leave you in tears
5 emotional Bollywood movies that will leave you in tears
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE