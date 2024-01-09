Headlines

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

Who is Suchana Seth, CEO of AI start-up, Harvard fellow, arrested for alleged murder of 4-year-old son at Goa hotel?

Viral video: Mohammed Shami's mother gazes lovingly as star bowler receives Arjuna Award from President Murmu, watch

Ratan Tata once fought a dangerous gangster, won to pave the way for Rs 2500000 crore…

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

New Hyundai Creta 2024 design revealed ahead of January 16 launch

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

Who is Suchana Seth, CEO of AI start-up, Harvard fellow, arrested for alleged murder of 4-year-old son at Goa hotel?

Suchana Seth travelled with the body to neighbouring Karnataka, a police official said on Tuesday.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

Bengaluru-based CEO, Suchana Seth, was arrested near Karnataka's Chitradurga on Monday while transporting her four-year-old son's body in a bag.

A 39-year-old woman is CEO of artificial intelligence start-up The Mindful AI Lab in Bengaluru allegedly murdered her son in a North Goa hotel as she did not want her ex-husband to meet the child. The couple got married in 2010 and their son was born in 2019. 

According to her LinkedIn profile, Suchana is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs. She is on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List. She has been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute. She also holds patents in natural language processing.

According to the Berkman Klein Centre alum page, Suchana holds patents in text mining and natural language processing. “She is also passionate about closing the gender gap in data science and leads data science workshops with organizations like Women Who Code,” it stated.

Her LinkedIn profile further states that she has been a Senior Analytics Consultant at Data Sciences Group, Innovation Labs, and also a Research Fellow at the Raman Research Institute.

