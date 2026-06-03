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Who is Srinivas Pallia? Wipro CEO earned Rs 49.6 crore in FY26, seven times than chairman

Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia earned Rs 49.6 crore in FY26, nearly seven times more than chairman Rishad Premji. Here's a look at his total remuneration in comparison to the chairman's.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 08:58 PM IST

Who is Srinivas Pallia? Wipro CEO earned Rs 49.6 crore in FY26, seven times than chairman
Srini Pallia is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Wipro. (Pic Credits: wipro.com)
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Srinivas Pallia, who is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Wipro, earned a total remuneration of Rs 49.6 crore in the financial year of 2026. As per the company's annual report, he got nearly Rs 4 crore less than the previous financial year, which is due to a reduction in performance-linked compensation. Interestingly, his remuneration was still nearly seven times the remuneration of the chairman of the company, which stood at Rs 7.3 crore in the financial year 2026.

 

To take a deep dive into Srinivas' remuneration, his commission and variable pay fell to Rs 9.9 crore in 2026 from Rs 14.5 crore last year. Meanwhile, his salary and allowances jumped to Rs 15.5 crore from Rs 14.6 crore. He is still the highest-paid executive director of the company during the year.

 

Who is Srinivas Pallia?

 

Srinivas Pallia joined the company in 1992 and has held leadership roles, including President of the Consumer Business Unit and Global Head of Business Application Services. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering and a master's in management studies from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Later, he completed programs at Harvard Business School and the McGill Executive Institute.

 

He assumed the position of CEO and MD in April 2024, succeeding Thierry Delaporte, who resigned from his role in the same month. Pallia was appointed to the role in 2024 for a period of five years.

 

Deets about Wipro

 

Founded in 1945 by MH Hasham Premji as a vegetable oil manufacturer, Wipro later transformed into a global technology services giant under the leadership of Azim Premji. The company is one of India's largest information technology and consulting companies, headquartered in Bengaluru.

 

Wipro employs more than 230,000 people across 65 countries and is widely regarded as one of India's "Big Six" IT services firms alongside companies such as TCS, Infosys and HCLTech.

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