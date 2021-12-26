Who is Smriti Irani's future son-in-law Arjun Bhalla? What does he do?

On December 25, Union Minister Smriti Irani shared the news of her daughter Shanelle Irani's engagement to Arjun Bhalla and shared heartwarming photos from the event on Instagram.

Even though the minister doesn't really share much about her kids on social media, this was an event worth sharing. After the announcement, Smriti Irani's future son-in-law Arjun Bhalla has been in the headlines and everyone wants to know who he is.

This was the first time anyone had ever heard about Arjun Bhalla and were curious to know.

Who is Arjun Bhalla?

It is clear that he is not associated with any political leader or party. Currently, the only information we have is that he is pursuing his MBA from London.

It is expected that Smriti Irani will soon share some more information. While sharing pictures of the engagement, Smriti Irani wrote in her Instagram post, "To the man who has our heart now...Arjun Bhalla Welcome to our crazy family...wish you so much that you have a crazy father-in-law The man will have to deal with it and even worse.. as a mother-in-law to me... (Warning you officially) God bless you...'"

Notably, Shanelle is the daughter of Smriti's husband Zubin Irani and his first wife Mona Irani. Smriti has two sons, Zohar and Zoish.