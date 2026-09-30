Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-origin pilot who saved 180 lives on Flydubai flight after being stabbed by Omani co-pilot

The Flydubai pilot who was attacked is an Indian national named Smit Machchhar. He is a former senior commander at SpiceJet and served as a line-training captain. Smit Machchhar joined Flydubai in June 2022.

The pilot who was allegedly attacked by a co-pilot inside the cockpit of a Flydubai aircraft on Wednesday is an Indian national.

The Flydubai Flight FZ1073 made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk after a violent fight with his co-pilot left him drenched in blood involving the pilots.

Who is Smit Machchhar? 9750 Hours, Boeing 737 expert

Smit Machchhar, a former SpiceJet pilot, joined Flydubai in June 2022 as a direct-entry captain. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has more than 13 years of commercial flying experience and has logged around 9,750 flying hours on Boeing 737 aircraft, including the B737-800 and B737 MAX 8/9.

Before joining Flydubai, Smit Machchhar spent more than 11 years with SpiceJet, where he worked as a senior commander and later as a Line Training Captain. His profile says he logged more than 9,500 hours during his time with the airline, including over 6,400 hours as pilot-in-command. He also conducted line training, pilot checks and mentoring.

His professional profile highlights expertise in crew resource management, flight standards, compliance and Boeing 737 operations.

What happened on Flydubai Flight FZ1073?

Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with approximately 180 passengers and crew when a fight broke out between the two pilots in the cockpit. The aircraft subsequently diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Flydubai confirmed that all passengers and crew were safe and said it was cooperating with authorities.

Reports from Israeli officials and passengers said incident involved violent confrontation between two pilots. Co-pilot allegedly stabbed captain. Exact sequence of events and motive remain under investigation.

The aircraft also transmitted emergency signals, including code associated with unlawful interference, triggering fears of possible hijacking and prompting Israel to scramble fighter jets. Plane then plunged sharply before diverting to Tabuk.

Passenger accounts described screams and chaotic scene in front of aircraft. Israel's security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called it terrorist attack.