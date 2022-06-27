Who is Simranjit Singh Mann, the 77-year old who won Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls

(Image Source: ANI)

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) President and former IPS officer Simranjit Singh Mann won the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, defeating AAP's Gurmail Singh, by a margin of 5,822 votes in bypolls 2022. The 77-year-old former IPS officer is dubbed 'Budda Jarnail' by some of his critics.

A controversial figure, Khalistan ideologue Simranjit Singh Mann marked his first electoral victory in 23 years. The 77-year-old says he would raise the issues of 'Indian Army's atrocities in Kashmir' in Parliament. Mann also said he would flag the 'killing of tribal people in Bihar and Chhattisgarh calling them Naxalites'.

His victory comes as a shocker for many in the political arena. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Punjab can't be pushed back in the blind alley of violence and terrorism. If what is reported is true, Democracy lost today in Sangrur." Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill tweeted, "Result of Sangrur, Punjab bypolls must serve as an alarm bell for all the stakeholders of Punjab."

The reactions on his win is but natural as Simranjit Singh Mann attributed his victory to party workers and the teachings of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a religious leader who had led a violent campaign for a separate Sikh state which led to Operation Blue Star in 1984.

Who Is Simranjit Singh Mann?

Simranjit Singh Mann, the 77-year-old, is the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) President and a former IPS officer. The three-time Member of Parliament (MP), Mann first tasted victory from Taran Tarn in 1989, then Sangrur in 1999 and again from Sangrur in 2022 bypolls after a gap of 23 years.

Simranjit Singh Mann, who has never faced conviction, was reportedly arrested or detained nearly 30 times, including on charges of sedition. Born in Shimla in 1945, Mann studied at Bishop Cotton School and completed his graduation from a government college in Chandigarh.

Simranjit Singh Mann comes from a military-political background. His father, Lieutenant Colonel Joginder Singh Mann, was a speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in 1967. Mann has been a supporter of Khalistan movement and has been raising issues of Sikhs and minorities at different forums.

Simranjit Singh Mann joined the elite Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1967. During his tenure he held various positions including Superintendent of police (Vigilance), SP (Headquarters), Senior Superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur; SSP Faridkot and group commandant of Central Industrial Security Force.

Simranjit Singh Mann resigned from his post as Group Commandant of the CISF in Bombay on June 18, 1984, in protest of Operation Blue Star, carried out by Indian security forces between June 1 and June 10, 1984, in order to remove Damdami Taksal, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and their followers from the holy Golden Temple. He was detained shortly after.

Simranjit Singh Mann is married to Geetinder Kaur Mann, the sister of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur. Preneet Kaur served in the Government of India as a Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs from 2009 to 2014.

Simranjit Singh Mann built up his bypolls 2022 campaign over the recent killing of popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.