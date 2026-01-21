Who is Simran Bala? First woman officer to lead all-male CRPF contingent on Republic Day parade 2026

Khawaja Asif trolled for inaugurating fake Pizza Hut outlet: 5 times Pakistani defence minister embarrassed his country
INDIA
A 26-year-old woman officer will lead an all-male army this Republic Day. In a move towards redefining gender roles, Assistant Commandant Simran Bala, who hails from the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, will become the first female to command an all-male contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the Republic Day Parade 2026. The development is set to rewrite power narratives within India’s paramilitary forces in which Bala will lead a contingent of more than 140 male personnel, a historic move that signifies a shift in traditional mindset as women take up leadership roles in an otherwise traditionally male-dominated units.
Simran was born and grew up in Rajouri district's Nowshera and with this achievement has become an inspiration of young women of this country who come from unprivileged background and lack courage and resources to achieve their dreams. Another achievement of hers is that she is also the first female officer from her district to join the CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force.
Bala has earned a degree in political science, after which she prepared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and cleared the Centra Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exams. She received training at the CRPF Academy in Gurugram where she surpassed all expectations in leadership and public speaking, strengthening her career prospects.
For Bala’s first paramilitary assignment, she was sent to the Bastariya Battalion in Chhattisgarh, a region where deep anti-Naxal operations take place. Working at one of the most demanding conflict zones boosted her resilience and commitment to national service. Her outstanding competence leads her as a fitting leader of the all-male contingent at the Republic Day parade and underscores the CRPF's forward looking approach on raising women officers on higher pedestals. No female officer has commanded an all-male contingent as Bala in the past, as they have either led mixed or all-female contingents in previous Republic Day parades.