Who is Siddharth Kaushal? Senior IPS officer quits after 13-year service due to...

Siddharth Kaushal, a senior officer in the Indian Police Service, has announced that he is taking voluntary retirement, ending a career of over 13 years in law enforcement across Andhra Pradesh. Read on to know more about him.

Siddharth Kaushal, a senior officer in the Indian Police Service (IPS), has announced that he is taking voluntary retirement, ending a career of more than 13 years in law enforcement across Andhra Pradesh. Amid speculation, Kaushal clarified that the decision was "entirely independent, personal, and voluntary." There have notably been reports that his resignation was due to harassment or external pressure, and the senior official has now issued a statement regarding the same.

Kaushal calls reports 'false'

IPS Kaushal said in an official press statement, "I have tendered my voluntary resignation from the Indian Police Service - a decision made on purely personal grounds after deep personal reflection. It is a step taken in alignment with my long-term life goals and the wishes of my family members."

He added that reports have "falsely" linked his exit to harassment or pressure. "I wish to state unequivocally that such claims are completely baseless and misleading," he stated.

Kaushal's career and future plans

Kaushal, a 2012-batch IPS officer, has served in several key roles such as Superintendent of Police in Krishna and Prakasam districts. More recently, he served as Inspector General (IG, Law & Order) of Andhra Pradesh. In his statement, the officer said that serving in the police service has been the "most fulfilling and enriching journey" of his life." He added: "As I move forward, I do so with gratitude, purpose, and clarity, looking to contribute to society in new and meaningful ways in the years to come."

Kaushal is now expected to move to the private sector and will likely take on a corporate role based in New Delhi, reports said.