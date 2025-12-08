Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore alleged film-financing fraud case

Shwetambari Soni, an Indian art curator and creative professional, is known for her work in gallery curation and her marriage to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. With a refined artistic vision and a private yet grounded personal life, she continues to maintain her own distinct identity in the creative world.

Shwetambari Soni, also known today as Shwetambari Bhatt, is an Indian art curator whose work in the creative space steadily shaped her public identity long before she became widely recognised as the spouse of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Although she maintains a relatively private personal background, her professional journey reflects a deep and consistent engagement with contemporary art, curation and gallery-based creative expression. Her early interest in aesthetics and creative culture laid the foundation for a career centred on interpreting and presenting visual art.

Career in Art and Creative Ventures

Shwetambari’s work has primarily revolved around gallery management, exhibition curation, and fostering creative communities. Based in Mumbai, she has been associated with notable art spaces, where she identifies artists, organises exhibitions, and builds collaborative experiences between creators and audiences. Colleagues describe her as someone with a keen eye for detail, a calm leadership style, and a strong sense of design. Her approach combines artistic expression with lifestyle aesthetics, earning her recognition within niche creative circles.

Marriage and Public Introduction

Shwetambari came into broader public attention following her marriage to Vikram Bhatt in September 2020. The ceremony was conducted privately during the COVID-19 pandemic with only close family in attendance. The couple publicly confirmed their marriage nearly a year later, sharing glimpses of their personal bond through social media. Their relationship reportedly began when Vikram collaborated on a poetry project for one of Shwetambari’s art exhibitions, which later evolved into a personal partnership.

The couple is noted for maintaining a relationship based on mutual understanding and complementary perspectives, blending their backgrounds in different creative fields.

Personal Life and Public Image

Shwetambari is a mother of two sons from her previous marriage, while Vikram has a daughter from his earlier marriage. Together, they have embraced a blended family dynamic marked by respect, emotional openness, and a quiet but strong sense of unity.

Alleged Investment Dispute

In November 2025, an IVF-hospital founder in Udaipur filed a complaint alleging that Vikram Bhatt had persuaded him to invest around Rs 30 crore in film projects, including a proposed biopic, with a company linked to Shwetambari Bhatt mentioned in the complaint. Authorities in Rajasthan and Mumbai detained the couple for questioning in early December. Both Vikram and Shwetambari denied the allegations, describing the complaint as misleading and asserting that the payments were halted by the complainant. The matter remains under investigation.