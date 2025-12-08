FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Thailand launches air strike on Cambodia amid rising border tensions, 1 killed and several injured; Here's what we know so far

IndiGo flight status: Delhi Airport issues BIG advisory, warns passengers on delays; check details

Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore alleged film-financing fraud case

US-Ukraine peace talks stalled as Donald Trump voices frustration with Zelenskyy: 'Little bit disappointed...'

School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Was Gaurav Khanna 'fixed winner' on Salman Khan show? Bigg Boss 19 winner breaks his silence: 'They don’t like...'

Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway route changed, will now pass through THIS district instead of Deoria, land acquisition started, check details here

Gold, silver prices today, December 8: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IndiGo gets 24-hour breather: DGCA extends response deadline to show cause notice to Dec 8 until 6 pm

Salman Khan breaks down as he remembers Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 19 finale, reveals late actor's connection with his parents: 'Hats off to Sunny, Bobby for...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore alleged film-financing fraud case

Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore fraud case

School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to

Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway route changed, will now pass through THIS district instead of Deoria, land acquisition started, check details here

Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway route changed, will now pass through THIS district

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore alleged film-financing fraud case

Shwetambari Soni, an Indian art curator and creative professional, is known for her work in gallery curation and her marriage to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. With a refined artistic vision and a private yet grounded personal life, she continues to maintain her own distinct identity in the creative world.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 07:48 AM IST

Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore alleged film-financing fraud case
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shwetambari Soni, also known today as Shwetambari Bhatt, is an Indian art curator whose work in the creative space steadily shaped her public identity long before she became widely recognised as the spouse of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Although she maintains a relatively private personal background, her professional journey reflects a deep and consistent engagement with contemporary art, curation and gallery-based creative expression. Her early interest in aesthetics and creative culture laid the foundation for a career centred on interpreting and presenting visual art.

Career in Art and Creative Ventures

Shwetambari’s work has primarily revolved around gallery management, exhibition curation, and fostering creative communities. Based in Mumbai, she has been associated with notable art spaces, where she identifies artists, organises exhibitions, and builds collaborative experiences between creators and audiences. Colleagues describe her as someone with a keen eye for detail, a calm leadership style, and a strong sense of design. Her approach combines artistic expression with lifestyle aesthetics, earning her recognition within niche creative circles.

Marriage and Public Introduction

Shwetambari came into broader public attention following her marriage to Vikram Bhatt in September 2020. The ceremony was conducted privately during the COVID-19 pandemic with only close family in attendance. The couple publicly confirmed their marriage nearly a year later, sharing glimpses of their personal bond through social media. Their relationship reportedly began when Vikram collaborated on a poetry project for one of Shwetambari’s art exhibitions, which later evolved into a personal partnership.

The couple is noted for maintaining a relationship based on mutual understanding and complementary perspectives, blending their backgrounds in different creative fields.

Personal Life and Public Image

Shwetambari is a mother of two sons from her previous marriage, while Vikram has a daughter from his earlier marriage. Together, they have embraced a blended family dynamic marked by respect, emotional openness, and a quiet but strong sense of unity.

Alleged Investment Dispute

In November 2025, an IVF-hospital founder in Udaipur filed a complaint alleging that Vikram Bhatt had persuaded him to invest around Rs 30 crore in film projects, including a proposed biopic, with a company linked to Shwetambari Bhatt mentioned in the complaint. Authorities in Rajasthan and Mumbai detained the couple for questioning in early December. Both Vikram and Shwetambari denied the allegations, describing the complaint as misleading and asserting that the payments were halted by the complainant. The matter remains under investigation.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IndiGo flight status: Delhi Airport issues BIG advisory, warns passengers on delays; check details
IndiGo flight status: Delhi Airport issues BIG advisory, warns passengers on...
Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore alleged film-financing fraud case
Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore fraud case
US-Ukraine peace talks stalled as Donald Trump voices frustration with Zelenskyy: 'Little bit disappointed...'
US-Ukraine peace talks stalled as Donald Trump voices frustration with Zelenskyy
School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to
Was Gaurav Khanna 'fixed winner' on Salman Khan show? Bigg Boss 19 winner breaks his silence: 'They don’t like...'
Was Gaurav Khanna 'fixed winner' on Salman Khan show? Bigg Boss 19 winner breaks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement