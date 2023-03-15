Search icon
Who is Shweta Jha, Mrs India and BJP leader seen posing with automatic weapons?

Shweta Jha posted these photos on Instagram. She was also seen in her Instagram real with a pistol.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

Shweta Jha: The pistol allegedly belongs to her friend.

BJP's Shweta Jha, who contested Patna's mayoral elections, has triggered a massive controversy with her viral photos in which she is posing with automatic weapons like INSAS and AK-47 rifles. Jha had won the country's Mrs India competition.

Shweta Jha posted these photos on Instagram. She was also seen in her Instagram real with a pistol. After a complaint was registered in Patna, the police questioned her on Tuesday.

According to reports, in a video, she can be seen with INSAS, AK-47 and a handgun. The Economic Offenses Wing is investigating the allegations. The agency has also summoned her.

Shweta is also a member of the Bihar BJP's working committee. Shweta had contested the mayoral polls and lost. .

In the same video, a government vehicle is also visible.

The pistol allegedly belongs to her friend.

Her husband is an electrical engineer. It isn't clear where the automatic guns came from.

The agencies have launched a probe.

