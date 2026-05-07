Who is Shreyasi Singh? Commonwealth gold medalist turned politician joins Samrat Choudhary’s Bihar cabinet

BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh was inducted into the Bihar cabinet during the expansion ceremony in Patna attended by PM Modi.

Bihar cabinet witnessed a major expansion on Thursday as 32 new ministers took oath at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several senior leaders of the NDA alliance. Among the prominent faces inducted into the cabinet was BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh, who represents the Jamui Assembly constituency.

Shreyasi Singh has been elected from Jamui for two consecutive terms and is regarded as one of the emerging young leaders of the BJP in Bihar. She had earlier also served as a minister in the government led by Nitish Kumar.

Political Legacy and Family Background

Shreyasi Singh comes from a politically influential family in Bihar. Her father, the late Digvijay Singh, was a veteran politician who held key positions both in Bihar politics and at the national level. He also served as a Union Minister during his political career.

Her mother, Putul Kumari, has also been active in politics and represented Bihar in Parliament. Due to her family’s longstanding political presence, Shreyasi has remained connected with public life from an early age.

Belonging to the Rajput community, she has built a strong support base among young voters and women in the state, making her one of the recognisable faces of the Bihar BJP.

Educational Journey and Sporting Success

Although rooted in Bihar politics, Shreyasi Singh spent much of her early life in New Delhi, where she completed her schooling and higher education. She graduated in Arts from Hansraj College before pursuing an MBA from Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies.

Apart from politics, Shreyasi has earned national recognition as a professional shooter. She represented India in the double trap shooting event and achieved significant success on the international stage.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, she won a gold medal for India in shooting. Earlier, she secured a silver medal in the same event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Assets and Financial Details

According to details submitted in her election affidavit, Shreyasi Singh possesses assets worth more than Rs 7.63 crore. Her declared holdings include bank deposits, investments in shares, insurance policies and vehicles. The affidavit also mentions liabilities amounting to nearly Rs 13 lakh.

With her combination of political experience, sporting achievements and growing popularity, Shreyasi Singh is expected to play an important role in Bihar’s political landscape in the coming years.