FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu: Political crisis deepens, governor asks TVK chief Vijay to prove majority before oath, is it against constitution?

Tamil Nadu: Governor asks TVK chief Vijay to prove majority before oath

LSG vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants aim to disrupt playoff race as Royal Challengers Bengaluru seek quick fixes

LSG vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants aim to disrupt playoff rac

Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru film postponed to June to avoid clash with IPL 2026

Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru film postponed to June

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series

Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look

Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Shreyasi Singh? Commonwealth gold medalist turned politician joins Samrat Choudhary’s Bihar cabinet

BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh was inducted into the Bihar cabinet during the expansion ceremony in Patna attended by PM Modi.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 07, 2026, 05:14 PM IST

Who is Shreyasi Singh? Commonwealth gold medalist turned politician joins Samrat Choudhary’s Bihar cabinet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bihar cabinet witnessed a major expansion on Thursday as 32 new ministers took oath at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several senior leaders of the NDA alliance. Among the prominent faces inducted into the cabinet was BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh, who represents the Jamui Assembly constituency.

Shreyasi Singh has been elected from Jamui for two consecutive terms and is regarded as one of the emerging young leaders of the BJP in Bihar. She had earlier also served as a minister in the government led by Nitish Kumar.

Political Legacy and Family Background

Shreyasi Singh comes from a politically influential family in Bihar. Her father, the late Digvijay Singh, was a veteran politician who held key positions both in Bihar politics and at the national level. He also served as a Union Minister during his political career.

Her mother, Putul Kumari, has also been active in politics and represented Bihar in Parliament. Due to her family’s longstanding political presence, Shreyasi has remained connected with public life from an early age.

Belonging to the Rajput community, she has built a strong support base among young voters and women in the state, making her one of the recognisable faces of the Bihar BJP.

Educational Journey and Sporting Success

Although rooted in Bihar politics, Shreyasi Singh spent much of her early life in New Delhi, where she completed her schooling and higher education. She graduated in Arts from Hansraj College before pursuing an MBA from Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies.

Apart from politics, Shreyasi has earned national recognition as a professional shooter. She represented India in the double trap shooting event and achieved significant success on the international stage.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, she won a gold medal for India in shooting. Earlier, she secured a silver medal in the same event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Assets and Financial Details

According to details submitted in her election affidavit, Shreyasi Singh possesses assets worth more than Rs 7.63 crore. Her declared holdings include bank deposits, investments in shares, insurance policies and vehicles. The affidavit also mentions liabilities amounting to nearly Rs 13 lakh.

With her combination of political experience, sporting achievements and growing popularity, Shreyasi Singh is expected to play an important role in Bihar’s political landscape in the coming years.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tamil Nadu: Political crisis deepens, governor asks TVK chief Vijay to prove majority before oath, is it against constitution?
Tamil Nadu: Governor asks TVK chief Vijay to prove majority before oath
Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru film postponed to June to avoid clash with IPL 2026
Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru film postponed to June
Pat Cummins set for massive Rs 113 crore deal as Cricket Australia challenges IPL riches
Pat Cummins set for massive Rs 113 crore deal as Cricket Australia challenges
Prakash Raj says Vijay's TVK should be allowed to form the government, calls Tamil Nadu governor's behaviour 'disgusting'
Prakash Raj says Vijay's TVK should be allowed to form the government
India-New Zealand FTA, UAE pulls out of OPEC and the ‘End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026’
India-New Zealand FTA, UAE pulls out of OPEC and the ‘End H-1B Visa Abuse Act
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement