Who is shooter Armaan, Atiq Ahmed’s gang member still at large? Know his role in Umesh Pal murder case

Apart from Guddu Muslim and Shaista Parveen, Atiq Ahmed’s gang member shooter Armaan also remains at large and on the radar of the Uttar Pradesh police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

Who is shooter Armaan, Atiq Ahmed’s gang member still at large? Know his role in Umesh Pal murder case
CCTV footage of Umesh Pal murder case (File photo)

Weeks after gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on live television, the Uttar Pradesh police still remain searching for some of the people attached to his gang and his most notorious crimes, including the murder of Umesh Pal.

While the UP police are searching for Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen and his close aide Guddu Muslim, it seems that one of the most crucial accused in the Umesh Pal murder case seems to be forgotten – Armaan, a shooter from Atiq Ahmed’s gang.

Armaan, who is a member of the Atiq Ahmed gang in Prayagraj, is on the run and is carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest. While police teams seem fixated on Guddu Muslim and Shaista, there is no wind about the whereabouts of Armaan.

Police teams are even clueless about places where Armaan stayed or took shelter after fleeing Prayagraj on February 25. Around ten days after Umesh Pal’s murder there were reports that Armaan had surrendered before the Sasaram court in Bihar. However, police officials did not confirm any such development.

Who is shooter Armaan, Atiq Ahmed’s gang member?

Officials said that Armaan originally hails from Sasaram in Bihar and used to run an eatery in Civil Lines. He joined Atiq’s gang after coming in contact with one of his trusted henchmen, Ashik a.k.a Malli.

According to sources, a few years ago Armaan was arrested by the Civil Lines police with a country-made pistol and some ammunition and was sent to jail. Other than this, he does not have an impressive criminal history.

Armaan was visible in the CCTV footage of the Umesh Pal murder case, where he was seen arriving at the place of the crime with Guddu Muslim. He was wearing a helmet in the viral footage, and was seen firing shots at the car of Umesh Pal.

(With IANS inputs)

