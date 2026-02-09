Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area

At least six people were injured after a Lamborghini, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, sped down a road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur before losing control near Rev-3 Mall in the upscale Gwaltoli area.

At least six people were injured after a Lamborghini, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, sped down a road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur before losing control near Rev-3 Mall in the upscale Gwaltoli area. Lamborgini car, worth Rs 10 crore has since been seized. An FIR is being registered. The injured are rushed to the hospital.

Who is Shivam Mishra?

Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, and the heir of the Banshidhar Group, which operates in multiple cities. Shivam Mishra owns luxury cars worth over Rs 60 crore, all bearing the same number plate ‘4018’. His father, KK Mishra, is the owner od Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, which supplies raw materials to several gutkha manufacturers across India.

Income Tax raids on family

However, this is not the first time his family had made headlines. In 2024, the Income Tax Department conducted multi-state raids on premises linked to the Mishra family and the Banshidhar Group. over alleged tax evasion and financial irregularities. Crore of cash, luxury vehicles, high-value jewellery, expensive watches were seized. In sixteen simultaneous raids throughout Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, the officials confiscated a diamond-encrusted watch and large sums of cash.

According to an official, the income tax officers visited the home of Shivam Mishra, the son of KK Mishra, the owner of Banshidhar Group, on the second day of the searches. KK Mishra reportedly registered assets of between Rs 25 and Rs 30 crore, but the expensive vehicles he had parked on his property were estimated to be valued between Rs 60 and Rs 70 crore. As per report his watches worth Rs 12 crores.