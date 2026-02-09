Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama holds well in third weekend, crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide
Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is what he has said
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more
Punjab law college student kills classmate, later shoots self; tragedy caught on camera; Watch
Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati, she suggests hilarious alternative name - Watch
Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'
Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana
Who is KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra whose behind Lamborghini high-speed accident in Kanpur
Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area
Son of tobacoo tycoon crashes Rs 12 crore Lamborghini in Kanpur, leaves 6 injured; Watch video
INDIA
At least six people were injured after a Lamborghini, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, sped down a road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur before losing control near Rev-3 Mall in the upscale Gwaltoli area.
At least six people were injured after a Lamborghini, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, sped down a road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur before losing control near Rev-3 Mall in the upscale Gwaltoli area. Lamborgini car, worth Rs 10 crore has since been seized. An FIR is being registered. The injured are rushed to the hospital.
Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, and the heir of the Banshidhar Group, which operates in multiple cities. Shivam Mishra owns luxury cars worth over Rs 60 crore, all bearing the same number plate ‘4018’. His father, KK Mishra, is the owner od Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, which supplies raw materials to several gutkha manufacturers across India.
However, this is not the first time his family had made headlines. In 2024, the Income Tax Department conducted multi-state raids on premises linked to the Mishra family and the Banshidhar Group. over alleged tax evasion and financial irregularities. Crore of cash, luxury vehicles, high-value jewellery, expensive watches were seized. In sixteen simultaneous raids throughout Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, the officials confiscated a diamond-encrusted watch and large sums of cash.
According to an official, the income tax officers visited the home of Shivam Mishra, the son of KK Mishra, the owner of Banshidhar Group, on the second day of the searches. KK Mishra reportedly registered assets of between Rs 25 and Rs 30 crore, but the expensive vehicles he had parked on his property were estimated to be valued between Rs 60 and Rs 70 crore. As per report his watches worth Rs 12 crores.