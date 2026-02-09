FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama holds well in third weekend, crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide

Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is what he has said

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more

Punjab law college student kills classmate, later shoots self; tragedy caught on camera; Watch

Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati, she suggests hilarious alternative name - Watch

Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'

Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana

Who is KK Mishra, father of Shivam Mishra whose behind Lamborghini high-speed accident in Kanpur

Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area

Son of tobacoo tycoon crashes Rs 12 crore Lamborghini in Kanpur, leaves 6 injured; Watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama holds well in third weekend, crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide

Border 2 box office day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama crosses Rs 450 crore

Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is what he has said

Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is wh

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in;

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, 5 twists

OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms

OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area

At least six people were injured after a Lamborghini, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, sped down a road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur before losing control near Rev-3 Mall in the upscale Gwaltoli area.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 12:41 PM IST

Who is Shivam Mishra? Son of Tabacco barron, owns luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, crashes Lamborgini in Kanpur's posh area
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least six people were injured after a Lamborghini, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, sped down a road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur before losing control near Rev-3 Mall in the upscale Gwaltoli area. Lamborgini car, worth Rs 10 crore has since been seized. An FIR is being registered. The injured are rushed to the hospital.

Who is Shivam Mishra?

Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, and the heir of the Banshidhar Group, which operates in multiple cities. Shivam Mishra owns luxury cars worth over Rs 60 crore, all bearing the same number plate ‘4018’. His father, KK Mishra, is the owner od Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, which supplies raw materials to several gutkha manufacturers across India. 

Income Tax raids on family

However, this is not the first time his family had made headlines. In 2024, the Income Tax Department conducted multi-state raids on premises linked to the Mishra family and the Banshidhar Group. over alleged tax evasion and financial irregularities. Crore of cash, luxury vehicles, high-value jewellery, expensive watches were seized. In sixteen simultaneous raids throughout Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, the officials confiscated a diamond-encrusted watch and large sums of cash.

According to an official, the income tax officers visited the home of Shivam Mishra, the son of KK Mishra, the owner of Banshidhar Group, on the second day of the searches. KK Mishra reportedly registered assets of between Rs 25 and Rs 30 crore, but the expensive vehicles he had parked on his property were estimated to be valued between Rs 60 and Rs 70 crore. As per report his watches worth Rs 12 crores.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Border 2 box office collection day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama holds well in third weekend, crosses Rs 450 crore worldwide
    Border 2 box office day 17: Sunny Deol's war drama crosses Rs 450 crore
    Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is what he has said
    Has Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav become father without marriage? This is wh
    JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check date, steps to download scorecard and more
    JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release session 1 result soon on jeemain.nta.ac.in;
    Punjab law college student kills classmate, later shoots self; tragedy caught on camera; Watch
    Punjab horror: Law student kills classmate, later shoots self; watch video
    Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati, she suggests hilarious alternative name - Watch
    Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, three wives, ban on Korean game and more; 5 shocking twists emerge
    Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Father's live-in partner 2015 suicide, 5 twists
    OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms
    OTT releases this week (February 9 to 15): Latest movies, web series to watch
    Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
    Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
    Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
    Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
    Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
    Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement