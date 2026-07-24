Who is Sher Singh? Uttarakhand constable whose Jantar Mantar resignation went viral

A viral video from Delhi's Jantar Mantar grabbed the attention of many on social media, in which a Uttarakhand Police constable Sher Singh publicly announced his resignation, citing alleged recruitment irregularities in the state.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar has been a major news generator of the week ever since the demonstrators marched towards the Parliament on Monday, which later turned violent. On Friday, a viral video from the CJP stage made rounds on social media, wherein an Uttarakhand police constable named Sher Singh extended his support to the protest and 'resigned' from his post. In the viral clip, he is heard saying that the question paper for a patwari post was available at grocery stores in Uttarakhand.

''This is Bhagat Singh’s country; revolution does not come through bombs or pistols… we will tackle these thugs. Revolution comes from ideas and ideas never die,'' Singh said before removing his badge and handing it over to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

See the viral video:

Uttarakhand Police constable Sher Singh arrived at Jantar Mantar and handed his resignation directly into the hands of Abhijeet Deepke.



He has come to openly support the students' protest. pic.twitter.com/tIzCySw82E — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 24, 2026

Later, IG Kumaon Range Nivedita Kukreti said that Sher Singh has been under suspension and has previously been jailed in an alleged land-grabbing case. Kukreti also said that the suspended constable has a criminal history and is facing both legal and departmental action.

Who is Sher Singh?

Sher Singh is a suspended constable of the Uttarakhand Police who was reportedly posted in Pithoragarh district. He made headlines after appearing at the CJP protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where he announced his resignation and handed over his police badge, citing recruitment exam paper leaks in Uttarakhand.

However, the Uttarakhand Police has said that he has a criminal history and has been involved in organised criminal activities like working in connivance with a local gangster named Parveen Valmiki. An FIR was lodged against him in 2025 at Haridwar. He was also arrested and sent to jail.