Who is Shelly Oberoi, the new mayor of Delhi from AAP?

Who is Shelly Oberoi? Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced that Shelly Oberoi has been elected as the new mayor of Delhi. In a tweet, he said "goons" lost and the people of Delhi won.

"The goons have lost, the people have won. Delhi's Municipal Corporation got an AAP mayor. A hearty congratulations to the people of Delhi and all AAP workers," he tweeted. He said Shelly Oberoi will be AAP's first mayor of Delhi.

Shelly Oberoi is a college professor. She is a visiting professor at Delhi University. She is also a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association.

She is a PhD. She completed her doctorate from Indira Gandhi National Open University. She completed the Ph.D from the university's school of management studies.

Shelly Oberoi won the MCD elections from Ward East of Patel Nagar. She is an AAP councillor.

The voting was held at the Civic Centre. Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by 34 votes.

Shelly Oberoi is a first-time councillor. After her win, AAP councillors chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

She won the MCD polls from Ward Number 86. She is 39 years old.

She did her doctorate with philosophy as a subject. She had completed her master's degree from the Himachal Pradesh University.

She joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013, a year after the party was formed. She was also the Delhi AAP's vice-president.