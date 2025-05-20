A businessman named Shehzad Wahab has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly helping Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Just days after the shocking arrest of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra for alleged spying for Pakistan, another major development has surfaced. A businessman named Shehzad Wahab has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly helping Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Shehzad, a resident of Azad Nagar in Tanda area of Rampur, is accused of providing Indian SIM cards to ISI agents and recruiting over 20 people for their operations in Uttar Pradesh. According to ATS officials, the individuals he recruited included three women from different districts — Sambhal, Moradabad, and Rampur.

Officials also revealed that Shehzad shared sensitive information related to India's security with ISI agents and even arranged travel documents for people to travel to Pakistan. He reportedly had strong and regular contact with the ISI and helped arrange visas and logistics for Indian recruits to work for the spy agency.

Despite these serious allegations, Shehzad’s wife Razia has denied all charges. She claims her husband runs a small business selling salwar suits from Lahore and sells fruits on a cart when there is no other work. “He is illiterate and has never done anything suspicious. Someone must have framed him,” she said.

However, the ATS maintains that Shehzad was using his business as a cover to smuggle items like clothes, spices, and cosmetics from Pakistan. They believe he was actively involved in anti-national activities and played a key role in building an ISI network in India.

An FIR has been registered against him at the ATS police station in Lucknow under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — Section 148 (harbouring an offender) and Section 152 (acts endangering India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity).

Shehzad was presented in court following his arrest. The investigation is ongoing as authorities try to uncover the full extent of his network and operations.