Who is Shatrujeet Kapur? Haryana DGP, named in IPS Y. Puran Kumar 9-pages suicide note, to be sent on leave; FIR registered

After the tragic suicide of Haryana ADGP Y. Puran Kumar, who shot himself at his Chandigrah residence with his service revolver, his wife IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, lodged a complaint with police, seeking an FIR against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur. Who is Shatrujeet Kapur?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 07:28 AM IST

After the tragic suicide of Haryana ADGP Y. Puran Kumar, who shot himself at his Chandigrah residence with his service revolver, his wife IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, lodged a complaint with police, seeking an FIR against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia. 

During preliminary investigation, Police recovered 9-pages suicide note from IPS Y. Puran Kumar's pocket that mentioned names of top IPS, IAS officers including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, alleging of  targeted mental harassment, caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, and administrative pressures. He also claimed that DGP conspired to ruin his professional career, harassing him by issuing unnecessary notices.

Who is Shatrujeet Kapur?

Shatrujeet Kapur is a 1990-batch IPS officer, who assumed charge as Haryana DGP on 16 August 2023, leading the state’s police force in maintaining law and order, overseeing crime prevention, and implementing administrative reforms. He replaced ex-Haryana Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal. 

Kapur hails from Haryana's Jind and has pursued B. Tech in mechanical engineering from NIT Kurukshetra.

He has also previously served as Director General of the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), tackling corruption and high-profile cases in Haryana. He has also worked with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), handling sensitive investigations and contributing to high-profile cases at the national level. He also worked in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo 

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur to be sent on leave

After an FIR was refistered against DGP, SP, Haryana government is reportedly considering sending state police chief DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave. An officiating DGP is to be likely appointed, and the frontrunners are OP Singh, 1990-batch IPS, currently serving as DG Narcotics Control Bureau and Alok Mittal, 1993-batch IPS, currently ADGP of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau

While, SP Rohtak Narendra Bijarnia is also likely to be transferred as part of a wider administrative reshuffle.

