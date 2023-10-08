Who is Shaliza Dalmi, IAF helicopter pilot, first female officer leading Indian Air Force Day parade?

Dhami, an IAF helicopter pilot, made history in March when she became the first female commander of a front-line combat unit. She is in charge of a missile squadron in the Western sector at the moment.

The Indian Air Force celebrated its 91st Anniversary on October 8. On this special occasion of IAF, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, a woman Indian officer will lead the parade for the first time ever, according to an official. The parade will take place at the Air Force station in Bamrauli in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The IAF will unveil its new ensign at the annual Air Force Day parade at Prayagraj on Sunday to better reflect its values, 72 years after a similar exercise was undertaken.

Dhami, an IAF helicopter pilot, made history in March when she became the first female commander of a front-line combat unit. She is in charge of a missile squadron in the Western sector at the moment.

She is a licensed flight instructor and was commissioned into the IAF in 2003. She has already recorded more than 2,800 flight hours.

“Also for the first time, the parade will have an all-women contingent consisting of the newly inducted Agniveer Vayu, who shall march shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts. The parade also includes a flight of Garud commandos for the first time,” IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said on Sunday.

IAF and navy have allowed women officers to join their special forces units inside their ranks, such as the Garud commando force and Marine Commandos, as they meet selection standards, in an effort to foster gender equality.

On the IAF crest, the Himalayan eagle is displayed below the Ashoka lion, which is surrounded by a light blue ring with the words Bhartiya Vayu Sena written in Hindi. Below the eagle, the slogan "Nabh Sparsham Deeptam" (Touch the Sky with Glory) is written in golden Devanagari.