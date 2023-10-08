Who is Shaliza Dalmi, IAF helicopter pilot, first female officer leading Indian Air Force Day parade?

Headlines

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Meet Rajiv Sabharwal, IIT graduate, who heads Tata Group company which has Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

Israel-Palestine war: Death toll in Hamas attack in Israel rises to 350

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BCCI dismisses rumors of alternate kit for Pakistan match, Confirms India will don blue

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Superfoods to eat in breakfast

Most wickets for India vs Australia in ODIs

10 home remedies to relieve menstrual cramps

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel's counter attack leaves Gaza in ruins, devastation continues

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu back together? Actor’s new post with pet Hash leaves fans speculating

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

HomeIndia

India

Who is Shaliza Dalmi, IAF helicopter pilot, first female officer leading Indian Air Force Day parade?

Dhami, an IAF helicopter pilot, made history in March when she became the first female commander of a front-line combat unit. She is in charge of a missile squadron in the Western sector at the moment.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Air Force celebrated its 91st Anniversary on October 8. On this special occasion of IAF, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, a woman Indian officer will lead the parade for the first time ever, according to an official. The parade will take place at the Air Force station in Bamrauli in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. 

The IAF will unveil its new ensign at the annual Air Force Day parade at Prayagraj on Sunday to better reflect its values, 72 years after a similar exercise was undertaken.

Dhami, an IAF helicopter pilot, made history in March when she became the first female commander of a front-line combat unit. She is in charge of a missile squadron in the Western sector at the moment. 

She is a licensed flight instructor and was commissioned into the IAF in 2003. She has already recorded more than 2,800 flight hours.

“Also for the first time, the parade will have an all-women contingent consisting of the newly inducted Agniveer Vayu, who shall march shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts. The parade also includes a flight of Garud commandos for the first time,” IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said on Sunday.

IAF and navy have allowed women officers to join their special forces units inside their ranks, such as the Garud commando force and Marine Commandos, as they meet selection standards, in an effort to foster gender equality.

On the IAF crest, the Himalayan eagle is displayed below the Ashoka lion, which is surrounded by a light blue ring with the words Bhartiya Vayu Sena written in Hindi. Below the eagle, the slogan "Nabh Sparsham Deeptam" (Touch the Sky with Glory) is written in golden Devanagari.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Remain vigilant, observe safety protocols': India issues advisory for its nationals amid Israel-Gaza conflict

Delhi-NCR news: Noida airport likely to operate 65 flights per day; know how far Jewar Airport is from Delhi, Noida

Meet man who completed MSc at 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked from IIT job, is now unemployed and…

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar waives off taxes, penalties on outstanding property tax

ODI World Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Shanto guide Bangladesh to 6-wicket win over Afghanistan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE