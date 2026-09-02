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Who is Shakti Sharma? First non-medical woman officer to become IAF's Air Vice Marshal

Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma becomes first woman non-medical branch officer in Indian Armed Forces to reach Air Vice Marshal rank. Commissioned June 18 1994 in Education Branch, she takes charge as Assistant Chief of Air Staff Education.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

Who is Shakti Sharma? First non-medical woman officer to become IAF's Air Vice Marshal
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Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma has made history by becoming the first woman officer from the non-medical branch of the Indian Armed Forces to reach the rank of Air Vice Marshal. She has now taken charge as the Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters.

Sharma, who was commissioned into the branch on June 18, 1994 has spent a major part of her career in the Education Branch of the Indian Air Force.

Journey in Air Force education, IAF Chairs at IIT Kanpur

Over the years, Sharma has served at different training institutions, air stations, Command Headquarters and Air Headquarters. Her work has focused on strengthening education and creating better connections between the armed forces and academic institutions.

One of her key contributions was helping establish IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University. In her new role as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education), Sharma will be responsible for guiding education and training-related activities in the Indian Air Force.

First woman principal of Sainik School Kapurthala

Before achieving the rank of Air Vice Marshal, Sharma had already created history in the field of school education. She became the first woman officer from the three services of the Indian Armed Forces to lead a Sainik School.

She served as the Principal of Sainik School Kapurthala, a CBSE-affiliated residential school that focuses on academics, discipline, leadership and preparing students for future careers in the armed forces.

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