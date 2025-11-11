FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who is Shaheena Shahid? Lucknow-based doctor's SHOCKING link to Masood Azhar's sister; arrested for setting up Jaish-e-Mohammed's women's wing in India

In a SHOCKING twist to Delhi blast case, a Lucknow based woman doctor, identified as Dr Shaheena Shahid who was arrested a day before, has now being alleged for her involvement in setting up the 'women's wing' of Pakistan-based terror group 'Jaish-e-Mohammed' (JEM).

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 02:55 PM IST

In a SHOCKING twist to Delhi blast case, a Lucknow based woman doctor, identified as Dr Shaheena Shahid who was arrested a day before, has now being alleged for her involvement in setting up the 'women's wing' of Pakistan-based terror group 'Jaish-e-Mohammed' (JEM).  

Who is Shaheena Shahid?

Shaheena Shahid is a resident of Lal Bagh in Lucknow. Police arrested ger after her links with Dr. Muzammil Ganaie alias Musaib, a Pulwama native and former doctor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, were revealed.  Earlier, Police busted a major Jaish terror module in Faridabad and arrested two doctors, recovering around 350 kilograms of explosives material and a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from Faridabad. The arms and ammunition were seized from a rented accommodation in Dhauj village on Monday. Initial reports suggested that RDX was recovered in the operation but police later clarified that it was ammonium nitrate.

She was reportedly handed over the command of JeM's women wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat. The wing is believed to be headed by Sadia Azhar, sister of JeM founder and terrorist Masood Azhar, and wife of Yusuf Azhar, a mastermind of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking who was killed in India’s Operation Sindoor in May.

About Jamaat-ul-Mominaat

Jamaat-ul-Mominaat was launched in October 2025, reports claim.  The group’s recruitment drive reportedly began on October 8 at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, and targeted wives of JeM commanders and several women in regions like Karachi, Muzaffarabad, and Haripur.

The wing conducted online indoctrination classes, of about 40 minutes each, aimed at preparing women for logistical and recruitment roles. 

