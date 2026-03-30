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Who is Shabir Ahmed Lone? Lashkar-e-Taiba commander behind metro poster case nabbed by Delhi police

Lone had been operating covertly, spreading anti-national propaganda, pasting objectionable and anti-India posters at several locations to create unrest and influence public sentiment.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 12:40 PM IST

Who is Shabir Ahmed Lone? Lashkar-e-Taiba commander behind metro poster case nabbed by Delhi police
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A team of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and handler of the recently busted LeT module in the Metro Poster case, Shabir Ahmed Lone.  As per officials, Lone had been operating covertly, spreading anti-national propaganda, pasting objectionable and anti-India posters at several locations to create unrest and influence public sentiment. It is being reported that he was involved in the module that was developed under the direction of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

As per ANI, Lone previously served a decade in jail for terrorism and was released on bail in 2019, but fled to Bangladesh, sources said. Lone was in direct touch with proscribed terror organisation's top commanders Hafeez Saeed and Zaki-ur- Rahman Lakhvi, who are the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, ANI sources added.

Who is Shabir Ahmed Lone?

Accused of recruiting and radicalising youths to build sleeper cells across India, Lone is a resident of Kangan, Jammu and Kashmir. Originally arrested in 2007 on terror-related charges and spending a decade in jail, he fled to Bangladesh, where he reportedly established a terror cell. Accused of radicalising recruits, coordinating poster campaigns, and directing surveillance of potential targets, Investigators believe he played a central role in the Metro Poster case, where anti-India and pro-Pakistan posters (e.g., "Free Kashmir," "Hum Pakistani Hain") were found at various Delhi Metro stations, including Janpath and Supreme Court, on February 8, 2026.

The Metro Poster case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the DPDP Act, after which the Special Cell launched an extensive probe combining ground intelligence and technical surveillance. A well-organised LeT module operating across several states was uncovered, and the Special Cell carried out raids in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in February, arresting multiple suspects, including several Bangladeshi nationals allegedly living in India using fake identities. Within two weeks, police arrested eight suspects who had been recruited to carry out "low-intensity" psychological operations.

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