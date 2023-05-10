Search icon
Who is Sehar Shinwari, Pakistani actress who tweeted to Delhi Police seeking complaint against PM Modi?

Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari wished to file complain against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RAW to the Delhi Police; here's why.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

Who is Sehar Shinwari, Pakistani actress who tweeted to Delhi Police seeking complaint against PM Modi? | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

An actor from the nearby nation, Pakistan has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) of inciting terrorism and disorder in Pakistan, which is currently experiencing intense public outrage over the detention of Imran Khan, the former PM of that nation. 

The controversial tweet by Sehar Shinwari was published after Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was detained by security personnel at the High Court in Islamabad on Tuesday. Sehar Shinwari also wished to complain against them to the Delhi Police in her tweet.

Why does Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari want to complain to Delhi Police?

The actress planned to file a complaint against the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reportedly "spreading instability and terrorism in her country. "Anyone know the online link of the Delhi Police? I have to file a complaint against the Indian PM and the Indian Intelligence Agency RAW, who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country, Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (as they claim), then I am sure the Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice," Sehar Shinwari stated in her tweet

The Delhi Police reply to her tweet has gone viral on social media. The Delhi Police responded to the bizarre post from the Pakistani actress in a creative way, asking how she could keep tweeting while all social media platforms had been taken down.

 

Who is Sehar Shinwari?

Hyderabad in Pakistan is where Sehar Shinwari was born. With the comedy series "Sair Sawa Sair" on avt khyber, she launched her career in 2014. Later in 2015, she worked for the same Karachi station as the host of a morning show.

On social media, Shinwari is well-known for her acting and viral videos, which are widely shared on TikTok and Instagram. She has over 33,000 followers on Instagram. Her tweets have previously garnered media attention. She poked fun of Team India after their four-wicket loss to Australia in the first T20 of the series. Fans from India also criticised this on Twitter.

