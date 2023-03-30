Who is Seerat Kaur Mann, Bhagwant Mann's daughter abused by pro-Khalistan elements in the US?

This comes amid a manhunt launched by the Punjab Police to nab Amritpal Singh (File)

A Patiala-based lawyer has claimed that some pro-Khalistani elements verbally abused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's daughter Seerat Kaur Mann in the United States. The lawyer said in a Facebook post that those demanding Khalistan and abusing "children" are a blot on Sikhism.

The lawyer told IE that Mann's ex-wife Inderpreet spoke to him over phone and said Seerat received threat calls from Khalistan supporters. He said the woman said they used derogatory words. He said that a resolution has been passed in a US place of worship asking Khalistan supporters to gherao both Mann's children.

This comes amid a manhunt launched by the Punjab Police to nab Amritpal Singh, the radical preacher who stormed a police station in Punjab in order to secure the release of a kidnapping accused.

There has been no independent confirmation from the family.

Who is Seerat Kaur Mann?

Seerat Kaur Mann, his brother and her mother had moved to the United States in 2015. Her brother's name is Dilshan. They live in Seattle.

Inderpreet Kaur Grewal separated from Bhagwant Mann in 2015.

Bhagwant Mann got married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann last year.

According to reports, Seerat Kaur Mann had completed her schooling from Auburn Mountainview High School. She did her BA in Public Health from a university in the United States. She spent her childhood in Punjab and Chandigarh and moved to the United States in 2015 after her parents' separation.

Last year, they flew down from the US to attend their father's oath ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh. She is also linked with non-profit Rivkin Centre that works in the field of ovarian cancer research.

She wants to become a healthcare administrator. She is a foodie.