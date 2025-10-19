Who is Seema Singh? NDA candidate whose nomination for Bihar's Marhaura assembly seat was rejected

Singh, a 42-year-old actor and politician, was fielded by the ruling NDA alliance from Marhaura assembly constituency, but her nomination was rejected by poll authorities, reports said on Saturday. Let us tell you more about Singh here.

Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) suffered a blow after the nomination of their promising candidate, Seema Singh, was rejected by poll authorities ahead of high-voltage assembly elections in Bihar. Singh, a 42-year-old actor and politician, was fielded by the alliance from Marhaura assembly constituency, but her nomination was rejected due to discrepancies in her documents, reports said. Let us tell you more about Singh here.

What is known about Seema Singh?

Singh, considered a strong NDA candidate, is a popular singer and dancer. She has been part of several famous Bhojpuri movies and has featured in many songs. She is known by several others names among her fans including Helen and Item Queen. She is married to Saurav Singh, who hails from Bihar's Nawada district and is also a member of LJP (RV) party, according to a report by Live Hindustan. According to her affidavit filed with election authorities, Singh has a pending criminal case, in which charges were framed but no conviction has been done.

What did Chirag Paswan say on the issue?

Officials of the Election Commission cancelled Singh's nomination due to discrepancies in the documents she submitted, as per reports. LJP (RV) leader Paswan said it was a small lapse and that his party had submitted a request to the poll body in the regard. "We have submitted a representation before the Election Commission. The situation has arisen because of a small lapse. Hopefully, it will be resolved," Paswan said, according to news agency PTI. Assembly elections in Bihar are set to be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Results will be declared on November 14.