FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US: Massive 'No Kings' protests held across all states against Donald Trump's policies

Donald Trump calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war: 'It is time to...'

After Jaisalmer tragedy, another private bus catches fire in Bulandshahr; no casualties

Who is Seema Singh? NDA candidate whose nomination for Bihar's Marhaura assembly seat was rejected

THIS is world's largest railway station, spread across 48 acres, has 44 platforms, handles 660 trains daily, has 'secret platform' that is used..., located in...

Watch: Virat Kohli’s mischief in Perth sends India stars into laughter ahead of ODI series vs Australia

Fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi gives BIG warning ahead of his extradition to India hearing in UK court: 'Sensational developments...'

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill on verge of major milestone in Australia; poised to surpass Babar Azam in THIS list

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat's car meets with accident, escapes unhurt

Bihar elections 2025: Congress announces second list of 5 candidates; check here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US: Massive 'No Kings' protests held across all states against Donald Trump's policies

US: Massive 'No Kings' protests held against Trump's policies

Donald Trump calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war: 'It is time to...'

Donald Trump calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war: 'It is time to...'

After Jaisalmer tragedy, another private bus catches fire in Bulandshahr; no casualties

After Jaisalmer tragedy, another private bus catches fire in Bulandshahr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who is Seema Singh? NDA candidate whose nomination for Bihar's Marhaura assembly seat was rejected

Singh, a 42-year-old actor and politician, was fielded by the ruling NDA alliance from Marhaura assembly constituency, but her nomination was rejected by poll authorities, reports said on Saturday. Let us tell you more about Singh here.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 01:32 AM IST

Who is Seema Singh? NDA candidate whose nomination for Bihar's Marhaura assembly seat was rejected
Seema Singh with Chirag Paswan.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) suffered a blow after the nomination of their promising candidate, Seema Singh, was rejected by poll authorities ahead of high-voltage assembly elections in Bihar. Singh, a 42-year-old actor and politician, was fielded by the alliance from Marhaura assembly constituency, but her nomination was rejected due to discrepancies in her documents, reports said. Let us tell you more about Singh here.

What is known about Seema Singh?

Singh, considered a strong NDA candidate, is a popular singer and dancer. She has been part of several famous Bhojpuri movies and has featured in many songs. She is known by several others names among her fans including Helen and Item Queen. She is married to Saurav Singh, who hails from Bihar's Nawada district and is also a member of LJP (RV) party, according to a report by Live Hindustan. According to her affidavit filed with election authorities, Singh has a pending criminal case, in which charges were framed but no conviction has been done.

What did Chirag Paswan say on the issue?

Officials of the Election Commission cancelled Singh's nomination due to discrepancies in the documents she submitted, as per reports. LJP (RV) leader Paswan said it was a small lapse and that his party had submitted a request to the poll body in the regard. "We have submitted a representation before the Election Commission. The situation has arisen because of a small lapse. Hopefully, it will be resolved," Paswan said, according to news agency PTI. Assembly elections in Bihar are set to be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Results will be declared on November 14.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rashid Khan's FIRST reaction after Pakistan's air strikes kill 3 Afghanistani cricketers: 'Grave violation of...'
Rashid Khan's FIRST reaction after Pakistan's air strikes kill 3 cricketers
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat's car meets with accident, escapes unhurt
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat's car meets with accident
Not Dimple Kapadia, Sanjeev Kumar warned THIS actress against Rajesh Khanna, called him 'suspicious', then...
Not Dimple Kapadia, Sanjeev Kumar warned THIS actress against Rajesh Khanna
Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold and silver
Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold an
Heartwarming video shows school peon ringing bell for last time after 38 years of duty
Heartwarming video shows school peon ringing bell for last time after 38 years o
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE