Who is Seema Patra, BJP leader who allegedly broke domestic help's teeth? List of allegations

Seema Patra had contested in 1991 Lok Sabha polls (File)

The Ranchi Police on Wednesday arrested Seema Patra for allegedly torturing and assaulting her domestic help for over eight years. Patra, a BJP Mahila Morcha leader and the wife of a retired IAS officer, was suspended by the party yesterday after disturbing details of the alleged assault emerged in the media triggering national outrage. The politician claimed today that the allegations were a part of a political conspiracy and that she was being framed.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Sunita, a member of a scheduled tribe. She alleged that Patra had confined her in the house for over eight years and physically and mentally tortured her.

The woman is recuperating in Ranchi's RIMS hospital. She alleged Patra had broken her teeth after assaulting her with an iron rod and that she would starve her. She also accused the suspended BJP leader of branding her with hot utensils. Patra would also force the woman to lick the floor.

She, however, said it was the woman's son who was compassionate towards her. He told a friend about the inhumane treatment meted out to Sunita and sought help after which the police rescued her.

Who is Seema Patra?

Seema Patra is the wife of ex-IAS officer Maheshwar Patra. The couple lives in the city's Ashok Nagar and has two children.

On the allegations against her, Seema Patra said, "These are false allegations, politically motivated allegations. I have been implicated".

Seema's husband retired from the post of divisional commissioner. He also held the post of secretary of the disaster management department.

Seema is a prominent local leader of the BJP in Jharkhand. She was the state convenor of BJP's Beti Bachao Beti Padao campaign.

Seema Patra had contested the 1991 Lok Sabha elections from the state's Palamu. She had been a Congress member for two years, Dainik Bhaskar reported, adding she was also the party's state secretary for some time.

She has reportedly acted in some local films as well.