Who is Seema Pahuja? CBI officer who investigated RG Kar, Hathras cases, now to lead Disha Salian's death probe

Seema Pahuja brings specific expertise in complex criminal cases and forensic investigations, with a history of handling sensitive, high-profile cases.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deputed its senior officer Seema Pahuja to lead the investigation into the 2020 death case of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, days after registering an FIR. The agency filed the FIR after examining the complaint submitted by Disha's father Satish Salian, which mentions Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and actor Dino Morea, among others.

Disha died on June 8, 2020, in Mumbai's Malad after falling from a high-rise building, days before Rajput's death in Bandra. While it was first recorded as an accidental death, police later said it was suicide. Her father, however, filed a plea in the High Court last year claiming it was a case of gang-rape and murder.

The CBI has now taken over the investigation, six years after her death, on the Bombay High Court's orders. The agency has started its inquiry after registering the FIR, though no individual has been named as an accused so far.

Who is Seema Pahuja?

Seema Pahuja, who is posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Special Crime Unit at the CBI Headquarters in New Delhi, will be heading the Disha Salian death investigation. She will be joined by other officers from the agency, including Investigating Officer DSP Puran Kumar.

Pahuja brings specific expertise in complex criminal cases and forensic investigations, with a history of handling sensitive, high-profile cases.

The officer was part of the team that investigated the 2024 RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case in Kolkata. She was also among the 15-member CBI team constituted to probe the Hathras case in Uttar Pradesh and was involved in the investigation of the Unnao rape case. The CBI had also assigned her the infamous Gudiya case in Himachal Pradesh.

Received 'gold medal' for best investigating officer

She had also investigated the case involving the rape and murder of a minor girl in Shimla.

In recognition of her work, Seema Pahuja received the Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officer in 2021.

Disha Salian death case probe

The CBI will now go through all the previous records and evidence linked to Disha Salian's death once again. To begin with, the agency plans to question and record statements of those who were at the get-together at her fiancé Rohan Rai's place on the night of June 8, 2020, shortly before she died.

It will further examine the police investigation carried out earlier, evidence collected from the site, forensic inputs and other documents connected to the case.

The CBI investigation

The FIR registered by the CBI mentions offences including criminal conspiracy, gang rape, murder, destruction of evidence and fabrication of records by a public servant to save the perpetrators. So far, no person has been named as an accused.

Officials said the case was registered on the orders of the High Court and the process of recording statements and investigation has now started.

A major focus of the investigation will be recording statements of those present at the party at Salian's fiancé Rohan Rai's house in Mumbai the night before she died, officials said. The CBI team will try to connect that night's events with the evidence available.

The focus is now on what the CBI, under Seema Pahuja's leadership, will find in this six-year-old case.