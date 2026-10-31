Who is second wife of Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah? Know about reputed journalist, he married

J&K CM Omar Abdullah shares wedding photos with journalist Nidhi Razdan, says 'new journey began'. Couple got married after Omar's divorce in July 2025.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced his marriage with journalist Nidhi Razdan, sharing photographs in wedding attire on social media.

"A new journey began yesterday," Abdullah wrote in a post on X, tagging Nidhi and adding a ring emoji. Nidhi also shared the same set of photographs from her handle and wrote, "It's done bro," with a ring emoji.

A new journey began yesterday @Nidhi https://t.co/BXbdLq2d1H — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 31, 2026

The photographs show the couple dressed in wedding attire, smiling together. Lately, Nidhi was seen attending public events with Omar, sparking speculation about their relationship.

Second marriage after divorce from Payal Nath

Omar was earlier married to Payal Nath in 1994 and has two sons – Zahir and Zamir – from his first marriage. However, the couple started living separately since 2009. While Omar continued staying in J&K, his wife and sons remained in Delhi.

They were finally granted divorce by the Supreme Court in July this year after years of legal battle. The divorce settlement came after the J&K CM challenged the December 12, 2023 judgment of the Delhi High Court that had dismissed his plea for divorce on grounds of cruelty.

Legal battle for divorce

The High Court had upheld the August 2016 order of a Delhi trial court which refused to grant him divorce, finding his allegations of cruelty "vague". The court found justification in the arguments made by Payal, who claimed that she did not settle in Kashmir due to security concerns and the education of children, who were attending school in Delhi.

The High Court had directed Omar to pay Payal Rs 1.5 lakh every month as interim maintenance and Rs 60,000 each for the education of the two sons. Payal had sought to raise her interim maintenance, which the High Court refused in August 2023, an order that was also appealed in the top court.

Who is Nidhi Razdan?

Nidhi Razdan is a well-known journalist and former Executive Editor of NDTV. She has covered national politics for over two decades and was a prime-time anchor.

After leaving NDTV, she briefly joined Harvard as a professor before returning to India. She currently works as a journalist and author, and has been seen at several public events in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months.

The wedding marks a new chapter for the 55-year-old National Conference leader, who took over as J&K Chief Minister for the second time in October 2024 after leading his party to victory in the first Assembly elections post-abrogation of Article 370.