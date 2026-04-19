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Who is SDM Kajal Meena? IIT graduate and 2024 RAS topper arrested in Rs 60,000 bribery case

Kajal Meena, SDM in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, was arrested by ACB for allegedly taking a Rs 60,000 bribe in a land dispute case.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 09:34 AM IST

Who is SDM Kajal Meena? IIT graduate and 2024 RAS topper arrested in Rs 60,000 bribery case
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Kajal Meena, serving as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Nadauti in Karauli district of Rajasthan, has been arrested by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with an alleged bribery case. Officials said she was reportedly caught while accepting Rs 60,000 as part of a larger alleged illegal payment demand.

Two other officials, her reader Dinesh Kumar Saini and senior assistant Praveen Dhakad, were also taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the same case.

Alleged Demand Linked to Land Dispute Case

According to ACB officials, the action followed a complaint claiming that Rs 1 lakh was initially demanded for processing an official order related to a land dispute. Investigators stated that the amount was later negotiated down, after which the SDM was allegedly caught red-handed while receiving Rs 60,000.

A formal case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is currently underway to determine the extent of involvement of the accused officials.

Educational Background and Career Profile

Kajal Meena is an engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi. Before joining state civil services, she worked in central government roles, including as Assistant Section Officer in the Department of Telecom in Delhi and later in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

She later cleared the Rajasthan Administrative Service examination in 2024, securing the top rank in the Scheduled Tribe category. After selection, she was initially posted in Pratapgarh but did not assume charge there. She was subsequently assigned as SDM in Nadauti, where she had been serving for nearly two years.

Social Media Reactions and Public Debate

Following her arrest, an old interview clip of the officer resurfaced online, in which she had spoken about her goal of bringing positive change through administrative service. The video quickly circulated on social media, triggering widespread discussion.

Users on platform X reacted strongly, with several posts criticising the incident and raising concerns about corruption in public administration. Some users questioned accountability within the system, while others expressed disappointment over the allegations against a young civil service officer.

Investigation Continues

The ACB has confirmed that the case remains under active investigation. Authorities are examining evidence and statements to establish the full sequence of events and determine further legal action.

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