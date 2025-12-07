Who is Saurabh Luthra? Engineer-turned-restaurateur behind Goa nightclub where 25 died in fire

As investigators find serious lapses in safety protocol, the club's owner has come into spotlight. Questions have also been raised about the construction of the nightclub near the backwaters of the Arpora river, allegedly without due legal permissions.

A deadly blaze at a popular nightclub in northern Goa has claimed 25 lives and injured several people. As investigators find serious lapses in safety protocol, the club's owner has come into spotlight. Questions have also been raised about the construction of the nightclub near the backwaters of the Arpora river, allegedly without due legal permissions. Police have now booked the owner, Saurabh Luthra, and his brother Gaurav, according to a report by news agency PTI. But, who is Saurabh Luthra? Here's what we know about him.

Saurabh Luthra has been identified as the owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa's Arpora, Hindustan Times reported citing the local body (panchayat) chief. A LinkedIn account by his name mentions Luthra's position as "chairman at Romeo Lane, Birch, Mama's Buoi." Romeo Lane's website describes Luthra as a "gold medalist engineer turned into a promising and fastest-growing restaurateur." Romeo Lane is a chain of upscale restaurants and bars located in over 20 Indian cities and outside of the country as well, according to its website. Luthra has won several awards and has multiple recognitions to his name, the website says. Luthra is yet to publicly react to the fire tragedy or the police case against him.

What happened at the Goa club?

On Saturday night, about 100 people were present at the nightclub in Arpora when the fire broke out. While many people managed to escape, some reportedly ran towards the kitchen downstairs. They are believed to have been trapped there with the club's staff and suffocated to death. The nightclub reportedly has a narrow entry and exit point, and is linked to the main road through narrow lanes, which proved catastrophic because fire engines could not reach the premises and had to be parked nearly 400 meters away. This delayed the firefighting exercise, and most of the deaths were caused due to suffocation after the victims were trapped in the smoke. Arpora-Nagoa panchayat sarpanch Roshan Redkar reportedly said the nightclub owners did not have requisite permissions to construct it. The local body had even issued a demolition notice, but the directorate of panchayats halted that action, Redkar alleged.