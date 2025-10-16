Who is Satish Kumar Yadav? BJP's candidate from RJD dominated Raghopur seat, against Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar elections 2025; he defeated Rabri Devi in...

Good news for Apple users: After iPhone 17 series, company unveils iPad Pro with M5 Chip, check here to know price, features, specifications and more
In the third list, BJP has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav as its candidate from high-profile seat Raghopur against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Who is Satish Kumar Yadav?
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its third list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections 2025, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. In the third list, BJP has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav as its candidate from high-profile seat Raghopur against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.
Satish Kumar Yadav belongs to Yadhuvanshi community, who entered Bihar politics after he joined RJD. He joined Nitish Kumar's JDU in 2005. Satish Kumar lost the election to Rabri Devi from the Raghopur seat in 2005, but in the 2010 elections, he defeated Rabri Devi by a margin of 13,06 votes. In this election, he received 64,222 votes, while Rabri Devi remained at 51,216. However, he lost the 2015 assembly elections to Tejashwi Yadav.
Raghopur, situated in Vaishali district of the state, is a high-stake constituency, which has given Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers to Bihar. It is a stronghold of the Yadav family. Lalu Prasad Yadav secured victories here twice in 1995 and 2000, while his wife, Rabri Devi, won the seat three times. Both have served as Chief Ministers while representing Raghopur. Tejashwi Yadav, their son, has also won the seat twice, in 2015 and 2020, and served as Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition during his tenure.
The Yadav caste constitutes approximately 31% of the population in the Raghopur region. This Yadav-dominated area includes the Raghopur and Bidupur blocks. In addition to Yadavs, the Rajput community also has a significant population.
The constituency has seen significant electoral battles between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and primary parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United).
BJP earlier released the second list of 12 candidates for the Bihar Elections 2025. The party has fielded folk singer Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat. On Tuesday, BJP released the first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary to contest from Tarapur, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai, State Minister Nitin Nabin from Bankipur and Renu Devi to contest from Bettiah. Now, candidates from all 101 seats, alloted to BJP in NDA seat-sharing have been announced.